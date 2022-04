Peyton Manning still maintains close ties to both of the NFL teams he played for. He’s even using those ties to help one team get the most out of its new quarterback. Manning said in a new interview that he has been speaking to Russell Wilson to help Wilson in his transition to life with the Denver Broncos. Manning has even been in contact with Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett to give tips on how the coaching staff can help Wilson settle in smoothly.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO