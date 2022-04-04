ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Maymont mourns the loss of beloved bison matriarch

By Robert Nebergall
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just a few months shy of her 21st birthday, Snoopy, the senior member of three female American buffaloes at Maymont, passed away on April 3.

She had been under close observation by Maymont animal keepers and was receiving medical attention from local veterinarians for the last few weeks due to loss of appetite.

Youngkin signs ‘Beagle Bills’ for animal welfare reform

Maymont said in a press release, “Snoopy will be greatly missed by Maymont staff and guests alike. In addition to her regular diet of hay and bowls of grain, Snoopy had a fondness for red apples and the seasonal Christmas trees to snack on.”

“Most active when the temperatures were mild, between 60–75F, she was often seen sunning herself in the grass and occasionally browsing her local surroundings.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHlx8_0ezHc0E400
Snoopy the bison at Maymont (Photo courtesy of Maymont Foundation).

Snoopy is survived by her two companion buffalo, Dakota and Cheyenne. Maymont says they will be given extra attention as they adjust to the loss.

“Snoopy lived to a ripe old age for a bison,” said Joe Neel, Maymont’s Senior Manager of Zoology. “The average life span of a wild bison is 12 to 20 years.”

Parke Richeson, Maymont’s Executive Director, noted that Snoopy was an important piece of American history, reminding us that bison once lived in Virginia.

Snoopy came to Maymont from the Virginia Zoological Park in July, 2003. She was just two years old.

Bison once lived all across the continent, but were hunted nearly to extinction in the late 1800’s, when conservation efforts began to protect herds in the western United States.

