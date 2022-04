MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the attacks in Ukraine near a third week, the support from the Twin Cities’ Ukrainian community is unwavering. A group marched in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon in solidarity. Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in Poland seeing the refugee crisis first-hand. A sea of blue and yellow flooded the streets of Minneapolis. Many of the demonstrators called on NATO to establish a military no-fly zone over Ukraine. Many, like Alex Karamusko, have family members trying to flee Ukraine to safety. The March for #Ukraine ended in downtown #Minneapolis with music and dancing on the corner of Nicollet & 11th Street @WCCO...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 DAYS AGO