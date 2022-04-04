ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City Fire assists Monday prescribed burn in Summit Park

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Park City Fire District (PCFD) assisted in prescribed burn piles in the Summit Park area on Monday in an effort to reduce hazardous fuels.

“These piles are made from the slash left after mechanical thinning or cutting of trees,” PCFD said.

“Hazardous fuels reduction projects create fuel breaks that help reduce the risk of wildfire from encroaching on homes, while giving firefighters a better place from which to defend communities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZTRr_0ezHbWB200
Photo: PCFD


