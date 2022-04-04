ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Alumna Sasha Pieterse Signs With Paradigm

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iuog5_0ezHbRlP00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Pretty Little Liars and The Perfectionists alumna Sasha Pieterse has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas.

Best known for her starring role as Alison DiLaurentis on the hit Freeform series Pretty Little Liars and spinoff The Perfectionists, for which she won two Teen Choice awards, Pieterse will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix feature film Ivy & Bean, based on Annie Barrows’ bestselling book series.

On the film side, Pieterse co-starred as Japonica Fenway in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice, opposite Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Short. Additional feature credits include the 2018 Lionsgate pic The Honor List, produced by Zoe Saldana, and her starring role in the Netflix feature Coin Heist. She also starred in the indie comedy G.B.F (Gay Best Friend) , which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and in Burning Bodhi opposite Kaley Cuoco.

Her cookbook Sasha in Good Taste was published by Dey Street Books in October 2019.

Pieterse, who has 13.8 million followers on Instagram, continues to be repped by 111 Media and Yorn Levine Barnes Krintzman.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Deadline
Deadline

66K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

25M+

Views

Follow Deadline and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Skylar Astin To Star Opposite Geena Davis In CBS’ Mother-Son Legal Drama Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Skylar Astin, coming off his starring role on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, has been tapped as the male lead opposite Geena Davis in CBS’ mother-and-son legal drama pilot from writer/executive producer Scott Prendergast and executive producer Phil McGraw. The untitled drama follows Todd (Astin), ia a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family. Despite their opposing personalities, he agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, Joan (Davis), a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage. 2022 CBS Pilots & Series Orders Todd’s life is currently...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Drama Development Executive Chris Regina Exits

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: TV executive Chris Regina left Netflix last week, I have learned. He spent the past several years at the streamer, most recently as Director, Original Series, Drama Development. In that capacity and in his previous role as Director, Scripted Co-License and Original TV, Regina oversaw original sci-fi, genre and thriller series like Another Life, Wu Assassins, The Order, October Faction, Black Summer, Warrior Nun and In From the Cold. Regina joined Netflix after two decades at Syfy, where he was one of the masterminds behind the channel’s acquisition/co-production strategy and the architect of the...
TV SERIES
Effingham Radio

Dolly Parton, Michael Strahan, Christina Ricci + More!

DOLLY PARTON TO STAR IN RUN, ROSE, RUN: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dolly Parton, Reese Witherspoon, and James Patterson are teaming up for a feature film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run. The book, written by Parton and Patterson, is about a young woman who moves to Nashville to pursue her dreams as a musician. It was released on March 7th and reached No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sasha Pieterse
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
FOX 28 Spokane

Which Former Co-Star Does Topher Grace Want on ‘Home Economics’? (VIDEO)

As you should know by now, Home Economics is one of the best comedies on TV. It’s not up for debate, so just get into it and be cool, OK?Based on the life of show creator Mike Colton, the comedy about the financially disparate Hayworth siblings has been regularly commenting-slash-clowning on the wealth gap in America while also giving us characters we’d basically spend our last few dollars to hang out with.(Credit: ABC/Temma Hankin)In the March 23 episode, it’s Topher Grace‘s Tom who is throwing down the dollars to keep company with someone special—but it’s not his wife, Marina (the stealthily sharp Karla Souza). It’s actually Shark Tank superfan Grace’s dream guest star, Mark Cuban. In the episode, “Workout Leggings, $29,” Tom and sister Sarah (Caitlin McGee) crash the poker night of their wealthy baby brother Connor (Jimmy Tatro), who has invited some of his high-roller pals…including the mogul most likely to figure out a way to provide people with affordable health care.See Also‘Home Economics’ Star Karla Souza on Tom & Marina’s ‘Relatable’ Marriage, Sibling Dynamics, and MoreThe ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ alum also talks Tom (Topher Grace) and Marina’s ‘relatable’ marriage.So does Grace have any other celeb pals up his sleeve? We recently chatted with him (and became an official Hayworth!) about whether we might see some of his past costars popping in and got him to give us the details on Tom’s in-the-works book. Turns out, we may not only see him finish the novel he’s been writing about his own family but we have definitely already seen how it will be marketed.Very clever, ABC. Now, show that you’re really smart and pair this gem with the equally fantastic Abbott Elementary next season!Home Economics, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Laurie Metcalf Has Landed A New Role For HBO, So What About The Conners?

The Conners has its fair share of irreplaceable stars, and it's reasonable to say actress Laurie Metcalf is near the top of the list. Her role as Roseanne Conner’s sister, Jackie, has long brought audiences laughter, but the actress does get other gigs outside of the show. Just recently, Metcalf snagged a new role on HBO, which might raise questions regarding her future on the ABC sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pretty Little Liars#Paradigm#Tribeca Film Festival#Book Series#Teen Choice#Lionsgate#Coin Heist#Dey Street Books#Media#Cbs
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Star to Lead New Murder Mystery Show

The chances of Jason Gideon surprisingly appearing in the Paramount+ Criminal Minds revival just took a hit. That's because Mandy Patinkin has signed on to star in a new murder mystery show for Hulu. The series, Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, earned a 10-episode series order on Tuesday, reports TV Line.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Keke Palmer Wants To Guest Star In Season 3 Of Euphoria

The actor has manifested her dream cameos in the past. Actor Keke Palmer said she wants to guest star in season 3 of Euphoria and we’re manifesting this to become reality. In an interview with Where is the Buzz’s Tatyana Arrington, the 28-year-old actor shared she was open to making an appearance in season 3. “I mean, sure! I would do a guest appearance,” she said when asked if she would want to star in Euphoria. “I’m ready to go up in there and set stuff on fire. Let’s go!” she enthusiastically added.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy Debuted Skylar Astin's New Character, And Love May Already Be In The Air

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Season 18 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, called “Put the Squeeze on Me.”. Is the “JoLink” experiment over already? Grey’s Anatomy had BFFs Jo and Link hooking up for literally like a second, only to rip them apart again. While the two go back and forth figuring out how they feel about each other like some kind of Friends episode, it seems like Jo may have found something else to keep her focus, and that something else is Skylar Astin. The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alum joined the cast of Grey’s in the most recent episode, “Put the Squeeze on Me,” and there are already sparks flying between his character Todd Eames and Jo.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Amy Schumer Calls Will Smith “Ali” During Stand-Up Show, Makes Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Joke

Click here to read the full article. “I don’t know if you saw this, but Will Smith slapped Chris Rock,” Amy Schumer told the crowd at her first post-Oscars stand-up gig over the weekend, shocking no one. “Did you read that in your newsfeed?” The comic and Oscar co-host did little to hide her disappointment in Smith, whom she referred to as “Ali” during her show, according to Vanity Fair. Smith starred in a 2001 Muhammad Ali biopic Ali. Appearing Saturday at Las Vegas’s Mirage Theatre, Schumer said, “I was kind of feeling myself…and then all of a sudden, Ali was making his...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Eddie Murphy Reportedly in Talks to Play George Clinton in Biopic

Eddie Murphy is in early talks to play George Clinton in an upcoming biopic, Variety reports. The project is said to cover Clinton’s early life in North Carolina in the 1940s up until the formation of the Parliament and Funkadelic, which the Godfather of Funk and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee headed. Murphy is expected to serve as a producer, along with John Davis and Catherine Davis under their Davis Entertainment banner. The trio is still working to lock down his rights before moving forward with hiring writers and shopping it to studios.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

66K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy