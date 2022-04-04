ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Husband and wife have people enthralled over their epic Lego tower bet

By Heather Wake
Upworthy
Upworthy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C7B4O_0ezHbPzx00

For Jessica Cook, the bet was simple: If she could build a Lego tower from the floor to ceiling of their living room while her husband was away at a concert, then he would give her $100.

Then the deal got even sweeter when her husband’s nephew also offered to throw in another $100 if Jessica succeeded.

We’re talking 200 bucks here, people. No turning back now.

Jessica gave us the play-by-play of the whole thing on TikTok. And people were avidly watching the nail-biting escapade.

1:37 p.m.: “My husband just left to go to a concert overnight and he and I've been sitting here building this,” Cook tells us, showing off a moderately tall Lego tower. But certainly not ceiling level.

Boy, is this lady determined. Not even the constant cries for mommy that could be heard in the background could keep her from the task at hand.

@jessicacooook

I take bets very seriously.

♬ original sound - Jessica cook

"The one rule that my husband had for building this is that it has to be able to sit perfectly on the floor and wedge against the ceiling,” she explained, masterfully bracing the now wobbly tower under her chin.

Winning this bet couldn't fall to chance. No no no. Jessica would need strategy! Tactical maneuvers! And yeah, maybe a bit of luck.

“I'm debating if I should measure this [a Lego block] and measure how tall the ceiling is … and then divide it by that number so I can see exactly … to make sure it will fit before I do all this work.”

Jessica started to panic over the potential consequences.

“If I get up there and then it doesn't fit, it'll be freaking devastating."

Stay strong, Jessica! Believe in yourself!

4:15 p.m.: Progress achieved! Jessica, a self-proclaimed 5'8", 5'9", showed that the top of the tower had now reached just past the top of her head.

Which does beg the question: How long was this concert?

7 p.m.: Dinner break. Cause Rome wasn’t built in a day.

At this point, Jessica had three separate pieces that (ideally) would go together to form an even bigger tower.

The good news? Those pieces did fit together smoothly into one ginormous contraption. The bad news, as you could maybe guess: it couldn't stand up without Jessica holding onto it … and she still had more building to do.

7:30 p.m.: Success!

@jessicacooook Reply to @britneyrene ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

Jessica revealed her colossal Lego creation, and it was more impressive than the Empire State building.

It might have been knocked over by the dog (sad), but still—there was undeniable video proof.

But the most important part: Did the husband pay up?

Well … no. And yes.

In a follow-up video, Jessica revealed that where she didn’t get paid, her husband did agree to treat her to get her hair done. And not just at any salon. To a blonde specialist who was twice the price of Jessica’s normal stylist. And let’s be honest, that bill’s probably gonna rack up a lot more than a hundred measly dollars.

@jessicacooook Reply to @taydrew95 ♬ original sound - Jessica cook

As for the nephew, well … he just bought a house. So we’re going easy on him.

I know what you’re thinking (a bet’s a bet!), but Jessica is clearly happy with her upcoming beauty treatment … along with some first-class Lego bragging rights. Still a win!

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Upworthy
Upworthy

83K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

19M+

Views

Follow Upworthy and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tower#Epic#The Husband
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
Upworthy

Upworthy

83K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy