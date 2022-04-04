Husband and wife have people enthralled over their epic Lego tower bet

For Jessica Cook, the bet was simple: If she could build a Lego tower from the floor to ceiling of their living room while her husband was away at a concert, then he would give her $100.

Then the deal got even sweeter when her husband’s nephew also offered to throw in another $100 if Jessica succeeded.

We’re talking 200 bucks here, people. No turning back now.

Jessica gave us the play-by-play of the whole thing on TikTok. And people were avidly watching the nail-biting escapade.

1:37 p.m.: “My husband just left to go to a concert overnight and he and I've been sitting here building this,” Cook tells us, showing off a moderately tall Lego tower. But certainly not ceiling level.

Boy, is this lady determined. Not even the constant cries for mommy that could be heard in the background could keep her from the task at hand.

"The one rule that my husband had for building this is that it has to be able to sit perfectly on the floor and wedge against the ceiling,” she explained, masterfully bracing the now wobbly tower under her chin.

Winning this bet couldn't fall to chance. No no no. Jessica would need strategy! Tactical maneuvers! And yeah, maybe a bit of luck.

“I'm debating if I should measure this [a Lego block] and measure how tall the ceiling is … and then divide it by that number so I can see exactly … to make sure it will fit before I do all this work.”

Jessica started to panic over the potential consequences.

“If I get up there and then it doesn't fit, it'll be freaking devastating."

Stay strong, Jessica! Believe in yourself!

4:15 p.m.: Progress achieved! Jessica, a self-proclaimed 5'8", 5'9", showed that the top of the tower had now reached just past the top of her head.

Which does beg the question: How long was this concert?

7 p.m.: Dinner break. Cause Rome wasn’t built in a day.

At this point, Jessica had three separate pieces that (ideally) would go together to form an even bigger tower.

The good news? Those pieces did fit together smoothly into one ginormous contraption. The bad news, as you could maybe guess: it couldn't stand up without Jessica holding onto it … and she still had more building to do.

7:30 p.m.: Success!

Jessica revealed her colossal Lego creation, and it was more impressive than the Empire State building.

It might have been knocked over by the dog (sad), but still—there was undeniable video proof.

But the most important part: Did the husband pay up?

Well … no. And yes.

In a follow-up video, Jessica revealed that where she didn’t get paid, her husband did agree to treat her to get her hair done. And not just at any salon. To a blonde specialist who was twice the price of Jessica’s normal stylist. And let’s be honest, that bill’s probably gonna rack up a lot more than a hundred measly dollars.

As for the nephew, well … he just bought a house. So we’re going easy on him.

I know what you’re thinking (a bet’s a bet!), but Jessica is clearly happy with her upcoming beauty treatment … along with some first-class Lego bragging rights. Still a win!