Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for April 4-10, 2022

More than 1,349,700 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 61,500 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Tuesday, April 5

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,350,848 cases (+1,130)

61,534 hospitalized (+18)

64 counties (+0)

4,823,746 people tested (+1,342)

17,097,094 test encounters (+6,155)

11,980 deaths among cases (+4)

13,027 deaths due to COVID-19 (+16)

8,518 outbreaks (+0)

The latest hospital data , which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, show 84 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 51 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 3.12%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesday , 4,446,316 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 3,989,911 have been fully vaccinated.

10:47 a.m. | COVID-19 Community testing sites being scaled back in Eagle County

Community testing sites are being scaled back in Eagle County as testing demand has dropped off significantly following the omicron surge in Colorado, Eagle County Public Health officials announced Tuesday.

Due to demand dropping off, county officials say they've discountinued stationary testing locations in Vail, Avon, Edwards, Eagle, and Gypsum since April 1. It's unclear if these sites would be restablished if cases start surging again.

Health officials said people who still want to get tested have other options, including: A mobile testing unit that is now operational for Gypsum, Eagle, Edwards, and El Jebel through a partnership with Roaring Fork Neurology and MicroGenDx. Locations and appointment information can be found at RFVCovidtest.com ; free home COVID-19 test kits from the Eagle County government at their Avon, Eagle, and El Jebel offices.

Eagle County Health officials say these test kits will be available through the MIRA bus in the near future and can be ordered through the mail .

County health officials and local health care providers continue to emphasize the importance and benefit of vaccination as the best tool to prevent illness and hospitalization.

Monday, April 4

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus data

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

1,349,718 cases (+1,637)

61,516 hospitalized (+37)

64 counties (+0)

4,822,404 people tested (+3,578)

17,103,249 test encounters (+6,155)

11,976 deaths among cases (-1)

13,011 deaths due to COVID-19 (+11)

8,518 outbreaks (+1)

The latest hospital data , which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, show 84 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 51 fewer than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 2.86%. The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Tuesda y y , 4,445,659 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 3,989,322 have been fully vaccinated.

