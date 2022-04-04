ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Library closed April 22-23

By Torstein Rehn
 1 day ago
The Paso Robles City Library will be closed from Friday, April 22 to Saturday, April 23 for computer system upgrades, according to a press release.

All library services will be inaccessible during the closure.

Book renewals have been suspended temporarily as the library changes to the new system.

Paso Robles uses the Black Gold Cooperative Library System to share materials with other local library systems.

The San Luis Obispo County Library System and the Santa Barbara County Library System have recently left the Black Gold Cooperative System and any materials that have been shared between the three library systems must be returned.

For more information on the library closure, visit prcity.com/librar y.

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

