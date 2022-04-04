Denver Health Foundation announces new executive director, new board members

The Denver Health Foundation announced a new executive director Monday, as well as two new members of its board of directors.

Crystal Potter Rivera, who joined the foundation in 2012, is its new leader, after her predecessor, Linda Ford, departed to "pursue part-time consulting work and ease into retirement," according to a Denver Health news release. Rivera has been associate executive director for two years and brings "20 years of experience in nonprofit management" to the foundation.

“Crystal has demonstrated phenomenal leadership throughout her tenure at the Denver Health Foundation and has been a key player in reaching the organization’s fundraising goals,” Josh Hanfling, the chair of the Denver Health Foundation's board, said in a statement.

Denver Health said Kwame Spearman, the co-owner and CEO of Tattered Cover Book Store, has joined the foundation's board. Among other roles, he also serves on the Denver Public Schools Foundation and the Downtown Denver Partnership.

Colin Barclay, a partner at Delta-v Capital, has also joined the board.