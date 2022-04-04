ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bucks-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

Zach LaVine is listed as probable for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Illinois on Tuesday evening, and for the game their All-Star guard is on the injury report.

Zach LaVine is listed as probable due to a knee injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls will enter Tuesday as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-33 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
numberfire.com

Patrick Williams starting for Chicago Tuesday in place of injured Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Williams comes off the bench when the Bulls are at full strength, but they will not be on Tuesday. Zach LaVine is sidelined Tuesday night due to left knee soreness injury management. He's expected to play on the second leg of the back-to-back set, but for now, it'll be Williams who draws the start on the wing.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Zach LaVine unlikely to play Tuesday

Zach LaVine will likely be out for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to left knee soreness, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. (Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This will be on the second game LaVine has missed since the All-Star break. The fifth-seeded Chicago Bulls will need...
NBA
