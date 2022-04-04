Vermont Supreme Court blocks public scrutiny in Hinesburg murder case

The Vermont Supreme Court building. File photo by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

The Vermont Supreme Court recently met in secret to hear an appeal in a Chittenden County murder case, a move that has concerned and puzzled First Amendment advocates.

Lawyers who have practiced in the state for decades said they have never seen this type of secret proceeding.

“The ruling comes somewhat as a shock because the Vermont Supreme Court has a long tradition of believing in transparency and so ruled in multiple First Amendment cases involving many of our newspapers through the years,” Lisa Loomis, Vermont Press Association president, said in a statement.

Matthew Byrne, a Burlington attorney who practices First Amendment law, said that he has never seen the high court close off the public from arguments in a case in his legal career of more than 20 years.

Specific details of the appeal in the first-degree murder case against Kory Lee George are not known. That’s because the state’s highest court not only barred the public from the oral arguments last month, but also sealed the briefs filed in the case.

“Because a public oral argument could irreversibly contravene the interests sought to be protected in this appeal, defendant has shown cause and accordingly oral argument will be closed to the public,” reads the two-paragraph opinion issued by the court.

“The recording of oral argument will not be publicly available at this time,” it continues. “The Court may change the public-access status of the recording after it issues its opinion.”

The short ruling was signed by the four sitting members of the court at the time the opinion was issued last month, including Chief Justice Paul Reiber.

Robert Sand, who is the founding director of the Center for Justice Reform at Vermont Law School and a former Windsor County state’s attorney, said that he had never seen the state’s high court take such action in more than 30 years in the legal field.

“Without knowing the details, it’s very hard to engage in much of an analysis of the decision other than to say that it is unusual,” Sand said on Monday.

He added: “I think it would be a mistake for anyone to opine or speculate because there’s obviously something going on that is unusual.”

The high court’s opinion stated that George “made a proffer” — which is an offer of evidence in support of an argument — to the prosecution, which a judge at the trial court level ordered to remain nonpublic pending an appeal. The decision did not provide any details of that proffer.

The sole issue in the case, according to the high court’s ruling, is whether the prosecution can disclose the “substance” of that proffer as the case moves forward.

The high court on March 7 issued an order asking the parties to explain why the oral arguments should take place outside of public view.

“Defendant explained that, should oral argument be public, it would undermine the trial court’s order prohibiting disclosure of the contents of the proffer during pendency of this appeal and could potentially render the question presented to this Court moot,” the Supreme Court ruling stated.

The prosecution took no position, according to the opinion.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George, whose office is prosecuting the case, stated in an email to VTDigger in response to questions that it was an “unusual situation,” but said she could not make any comments about the issue on appeal.

Vermont Defender General Matthew Valerio, whose office represents Kory George, said Friday he could not directly comment on the matter.

However, he said that he had never before seen the Vermont Supreme Court close oral arguments in a case to the public in his more than three decades of practicing law in the state.

Kory George is charged in the killing of his stepfather, David Auclair, in July 2019 in an ambush at a trailhead in Hinesburg.

Court documents allege that Kory George and his mother, Angela Auclair, worked together to plan and carry out David Auclair’s killing. Angela Auclair, who had been living in Bristol, was David Auclair’s estranged wife.

Kory George, formerly of Monkton, was sentenced in November 2011 to more than seven years in prison on a federal charge of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

The first-degree murder charge remains pending against Kory George in state court. Angela Auclair has also been charged in state court with aiding in the commission of a felony — first-degree murder — in David Auclair’s death.

Loomis, the press association president and editor of the Valley Reporter, said that as far back as June 2016 the press association had been in contact with the court administrator’s office to establish itself as the point of contact when any motion was made in any Vermont court to exclude the public or to seal documents.

“The association, after learning about the secret filings and arguments, began making plans to renew that proposal again,” Loomis said in an email on Friday.

“We hope in the interest of transparency for Vermonters that the high court will establish a way to alert the public,” she said, “so it can object when efforts are being made to hide behind closed doors for legal arguments.”

