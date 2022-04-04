Crews responding to hazmat situation in Monona

DAYTON — Crews were called to a burglary at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Danner Avenue in Dayton. Montgomery County Dispatch said that someone flagged down a fire engine responding to another scene and said someone had been stabbed inside the residence. After further...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at Shelby Motel Friday night. Crews with HFR worked to quickly extinguish a fire around 10:25 p.m. at the motel located at 2209 Memorial Parkway, NW. According to HFR, one person has non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of...
Dry conditions helped spark a fire southwest of Robstown, which Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said is being called the Pintas Creek Fire. According to Canales, a tractor started the fire on the corner of county roads 30 and 81.
A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation Saturday night that involved a man barricading himself inside a residence, according to Sheriff Mac McNeill. Sheriff McNeil told WCTV that no one was hurt in the incident along the 1400 Block of Tennessee Avenue...
OSSIPEE, N.H. — Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in West Ossipee early Monday morning. The fire broke out on Puritan Lane. The cause is under investigation. At this time, there is no word if anyone was injured. News 9 is working to learn more information. Visit wmur.com for updates.
DACUSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a brush fire in Dacusville, according to the Pickens County Emergency Services. According to Emergency Services Director Billy Gibson, the call came in a little after 4 p.m. involving 20 acres of land on Dovehaven Drive. Gibson said five stations are...
BELFAST, Maine — Fire crews from several towns are battling a fire at the Penobscot McCrum potato factory. Crews were called to the scene on Pierce Street in Belfast around 3:30 a.m., according to Camden fire chief Chris Farley. As of 6:30 a.m., officials did not have any information...
Fire crews were called to a garage fire Friday in Robeson Township shortly after 9:30 p.m. A detached three-car garage in the 100 block of Leighton Lane was reportedly on fire, according to emergency reports. Most of the crews had just finished with a brush fire along Interstate 176 in...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded to the scene of a fire in Charleston Saturday evening. The call came in just after 5 p.m. from a home on Saratoga Street. According to crews on scene, the fire started while the homeowner was cooking, then quickly spread. No one was hurt.
According to WABI TV 5, police are investigating the discovery of a body on a section of Maine railroad. Bangor Police say that a complaint was called into the department Tuesday morning at around 11:40. The complainant indicated there may be a body in the area of Odlin road on the railroad tracks.
Dive van units rescued multiple people from a car that had gone into Lake Hefner on Thursday night. It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lake Hefner Parkway. OKCFD confirms that crews worked for about 15 minutes to free the people who were trapped. This is...
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A portion ofApple Park — the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California — has been evacuated because of a possible hazmat situation, local reports indicate.
An Iowa woman needed assistance with the perfect gift for her father who is a retiring firefighter. New details tonight in the fatal crash near 192nd and Q Friday afternoon. Homeowners in north-central Omaha were sounding the alarm over a cable that had been strung across their backyards for months.
14th annual Quad City Fire Hockey vs Chicago Fire Benefit Game. The benefit game raised money for the families of Sterling Fire Department captain Garrett Ramos and Downers Grove Fire Department firefighter Mike Baldwin. Updated: 15 hours ago. Look for sunshine south and west, with lingering clouds north and east....
Update 5:34pm: Officials at the site have said the hazmat situation is now over and people can go back outside. Update 4:30pm: During demolition an ammonia pipe was hit, which is what was released into the air. Crews are on site working to fix the problem. Colonie Police are asking...
OSCEOLA, Iowa — A large fire broke out in downtown Osceola Monday night and multiple crews from the area had to be called in to help extinguish the flames. Osceola Fire Chief Bryon Jimmerson told WHO 13 that the first call about the fire came in at 11:07 p.m. for the structure at the corner […]
Comments / 0