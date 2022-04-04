ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Donation allows for new Dane Co. Sheriff's Office K-9 officer

By Site staff
fox47.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office will soon be adding a new K-9 officer to its ranks. An event...

fox47.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Sheriff’s office: Tips lead to multiple drug arrests in Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tips from the community led to multiple arrests Monday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. “On March 14, 2022, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, Patrol Division, and Civil Division received tips of narcotics sales and distribution on Twin Pines Road in the Town of Brunswick,” a news release states. “Sheriff’s Office deputies along with North Carolina Probation and Parole, Whiteville Police Department, and North Carolina ALE responded to 667 Twin Pines Road to find an amount of narcotics and a number of guns present. A search warrant was executed at the premises where the following items were seized.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tri-City Herald

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Mahoney
The Independent

Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter

A Wisconsin father wants prosecutors to charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter's neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd. The hold may have violated the officer's department's policies and a new Wisconsin banning police chokeholds in most cases, but the ban doesn't provide any penalties and several legal experts say charges are unlikely. Kenosha police Officer Shawn Guetschow was working his off-duty job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School on March 4 when Jerrel Perez's daughter got into a lunchtime fight with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mom arrested after boy, 8, found dead of apparent strangulation

A Wisconsin mother was arrested after her eight-year-old son died from apparent strangulation.Oliver Hitchcock died two days after he was found unresponsive by his father at an apartment in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.Authorities say that the youngster’s mother, who has not yet been named by police, was taken to hospital with “self-inflicted injuries.” She was later released from the hospital and transferred to Sheboygan County Jail, where she remains.“The initial response I can say was due to a strangulation,” Police Chief Eric Miller said.The alarm was raised when the boy’s father called 911 and started what police described as “life-saving measures”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donation#New Dane Co#K 9
The Independent

Parents arrested after eight-year-old dies weighing 38 pounds

The parents of an eight-year-old boy have been arrested after their son stopped breathing weighing just 38 pounds. Peoria, Illinois authorities have announced that Brandon Walker, 40, and Stephanie Jones, 35, have been charged with first-degree murder. Their bond has been set at $1m each and they could face life in prison. Peoria Police said in a 30 March statement that police were called to a home the day before and found Navin Jones, eight, “unresponsive and ... not breathing”. In a later update, the department said that “detectives were able to identify” Jones and Walker “as suspects in this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WALB 10

Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of lawman impersonator scammer

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam of someone impersonating as one of their own. The sheriff’s office said the scam caller is impersonating an investigator or ranking deputy and claims that fees are owed and if not paid, there will be an arrest warrant.
CRISP COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy