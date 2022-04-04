ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buck’s back, baseball begins anew

By David Hall, The Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago

Versatile, intelligent, youthful and talented.

There’s not much Buck Britton doesn’t like about his first Triple-A team.

The Norfolk Tides’ new manager, back in town for the first time since playing here in 2014, enters his first season as a skipper at the minor leagues’ highest level with optimism.

When the Tides open Tuesday night against Charlotte, they’ll do so with a bevy of prospects and a familiar manager who can’t wait to get started.

“I think we have some smart baseball players,” Britton, who managed many of his current players at Double-A Bowie and below in recent years, said. “We have some young guys. That’s nice for Triple-A. We don’t have an old, veteran team; we’ve got a lot of young guys that are kind of hungry to either get back to the big leagues or get there for their first time. So we’ll at least have, I think, some better energy at this level than kind of the stigma for being Triple-A.”

Chief among the players to watch is right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, a 22-year-old Texan and the game’s highest-rated pitching prospect.

The fireballing Rodriguez, who is being groomed as a front-of-the-rotation starter, won’t make his Triple-A debut until he starts Friday. Meanwhile, he’s tuning out the ubiquitous prospect talk.

“Honestly, it’s ultimately somebody’s opinion,” Rodriguez said. “To me, it really doesn’t mean much.”

His teammates say his four-pitch repertoire backs it up.

The 6-foot-5 Rodriguez, whose frame bears a resemblance to that of former Norfolk star and current major leaguer Kevin Gausman, has gone 19-7 with a 2.41 earned-run average, 310 strikeouts and just 70 walks at three levels during his three-year career since being drafted in the first round out of high school in 2018.

“His stuff’s electric,” said Tides catcher Brett Cumberland, who has caught Rodriguez many times in past seasons. “The hype is real about him. Even our hitters were saying it the other day. He’s legit.”

There is hype elsewhere on the diamond, even if Britton and the parent Baltimore Orioles haven’t quite put their fingers on how it’ll be used.

Several players, including Cumberland, Rylan Bannon, Mason McCoy, Yusniel Diaz, Patrick Dorrian, Terrin Vavra and Cadyn Grenier, will play multiple positions.

Second baseman Jahmai Jones, who appeared in 70 games for Norfolk last season before joining the Orioles in August, is one of the few players with a position set in stone.

“There’s going to be a lot of moving pieces for us,” said Britton, 35, the older brother of two-time All-Star closer Zack Britton.

“It’s just going to be a matter of where the organization wants guys to spend the majority of their time.”

Jones, a 24-year-old Georgian who hit .333 in eight Grapefruit League games this spring, said he was fine with the parent club’s decision to send him back to Triple-A.

“Obviously, I want to be in the big leagues for as long as I can be, but I’m definitely not going to be upset or mad by a decision that’s out of my control,” Jones said. “All I can do is just look forward to being back in Norfolk and playing here with the team that we have and try to get back to Baltimore as fast as I can.”

Britton will start left-hander Kevin Smith in Tuesday’s opener. A Norfolk utilityman for parts of four seasons between 2010 and ‘14 before embarking on a coaching career, Britton was still communicating with the Orioles about where to use everyone else.

Asked what he expects this season, Rodriguez was quick to answer.

“A lot of wins,” he said as teammates went through fielding drills on a sunny afternoon at Harbor Park. “That’s what I would like to think. But ultimately, minor league baseball is about development. It’s not necessarily about winning baseball games. But when you’ve got a good group like this and you’re developing, there are going to be a lot of games won.”

No matter who plays where, the thrill of getting another season underway is universal.

“It’s no different than how you grew up playing,” said Kyle Stowers, a 24-year-old slugging outfielder. “Sure, we end up playing a lot more games during the year than you did in Little League, but it still kind of feels that same way on Opening Day.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

MLB

