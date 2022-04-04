ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Serving military spouses

By The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board, The Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago
Petty Officer Second Class Adriano Cuevas Puntiel hugs his wife Jasmine Harrison, right, on July 18 as fellow sailors greet their families after a five-month deployment on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Men and women who volunteer to serve in the nation’s military sign up to do whatever is necessary to defend our nation. Their wives and husbands don’t make those same vows, but those spouses are often asked to sacrifice just the same.

Virginia’s Sen. Tim Kaine is leading a bipartisan effort to pass a bill that offers a sensible way to ease a leading stressor on military spouses: the frequent relocations that often go along with life in the military. In recent years, Kaine has been instrumental in enacting other policies aimed at aiding those transitions.

The Military Spouse Hiring Act would add military spouses to the existing Work Opportunity Tax Credit program. That program offers federal tax breaks as incentives for employers who hire members of designated groups with special circumstances that make it difficult for them to find jobs. The tax credit for employers would equal 40% of the employee’s first-year wages.

Expanding that tax credit to make it easier for military spouses to find good jobs addresses one of the biggest problems facing military families. It’s tough to build a career, much less get a good job, when you move frequently. The sailor or soldier in the family is headed for a new assignment, but the spouse often is being uprooted without prospects of finding a job in the new location.

Employers are often reluctant to hire or invest in training someone who could be gone in two or three years. Even if they land a job, military spouses may be passed over for promotions and leadership positions, oftentimes because they are considered temporary.

Having trouble finding a job, especially one with a good career path, is all the more frustrating to the many military spouses who are well qualified. Defense Department figures estimate that 84% of military spouses have some college experience, 25% have a bachelor’s degree and 10% have an advanced degree.

Yet military spouses have much higher unemployment rates than their civilian counterparts — some studies taken before COVID say as much as three to four times higher. Those who are working often are overqualified for the jobs available to them. Military spouses also are often paid less than civilians in comparable jobs.

The great majority of military spouses — about 92% — are women. Most American women, including a majority of mothers with children still at home, have full-time jobs. In many families, having two people bringing in paychecks is more a necessity than a luxury. That’s just as true in military families, but military spouses face more obstacles than their civilian counterparts when it comes to landing good jobs.

In the lower enlisted ranks, a spouse often needs a job to help pay the bills and put food on the table. Spouses of senior officers may find that frequent moves have hindered their careers, slowing advancement and making it difficult to position themselves and their families for the future.

Difficulty finding work, lack of advancement and related financial problems are bad for the military as well as for spouses. Stresses on military families can become a threat to the stability of our all-volunteer military.

When it comes time to re-enlist or make decisions about retiring or resigning, a spouse’s employment woes are often cited as a reason for leaving active duty.

At least 11 states give a state income tax credit to private employers who hire military spouses. A bill to establish such a tax credit in Virginia has so far failed to advance in the General Assembly, but passing it would be another way the commonwealth can support our service members and their families.

Meanwhile, Congress should enact the proposed federal tax. That hiring incentive, of course, won’t fix all the problems that make life challenging for military spouses. But it could make it less likely that those spouses will have to count their careers as one of their necessary sacrifices.

