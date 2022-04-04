ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Avian Influenza impacting local bald eagle population

By Lissa Guyton
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The bald eagle population in our region has taken a hit in recent weeks. It’s because of H5N1 which is commonly called Avian Influenza, or Bird Flu. A wildlife rehabilitation center in Erie County has handled quite a few cases of the highly contagious and often deadly...

Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
Farm and Dairy

How to protect poultry flocks from avian influenza

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been appearing in wild birds and commercial poultry throughout the East Coast and Midwest. It can cause severe disease and high mortality in infected poultry. Certain virus strains can affect multiple internal organs with mortality up to 90% to 100% in chickens, according to Centers for Disease Control data.
AGRICULTURE
Marissa Newby

Egg Prices Rise As Pathogenic Avian Flu Spreads In Commercial Flocks

A deadly avian influenza outbreak is gripping the East Coast and Midwest as farmers are forced to cull their flocks. Both wild populations and commercial populations are undergoing flock testing to track the spread of the virus. The spread is following flock patterns across the United States. The USDA is warning farmers to increase their bio security and monitor their operations.
The Independent

Wisconsin will kill off 2.7 million chickens to stop spread of lethal bird flu outbreak

An entire flock of 2.75 million egg-laying chickens in the US state of Wisconsin will be killed to prevent the spread of a lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it had found a concerning strain of avian flu at a commercial chicken farm in the Midwest state, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.They said all the farm's chickens would be destroyed in order to prevent any contamination of the human food chain.“State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of...
AGRICULTURE
WTOV 9

Steps can be taken to prevent avian influenza in poultry

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — As the weather begins to turn to spring, the risk of avian influenza can affect the poultry industry. Different types of the bird flu can affect the bird population in many ways. According to the Belmont OSU Extension Office, keeping your poultry safe from disease is preventable if you take certain precautions.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
ABC News

Egg prices spike amid worst US avian flu outbreak in 7 years

As consumers continue to feel the crunch at the grocery store checkout, eggs are the latest product predicted to surge in price. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), 21 states have confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, causing disease in both commercial and backyard poultry.
AGRICULTURE
WITF

An avian flu outbreak has Pennsylvania on alert

Avian influenza is very rarely transmitted by birds to people, but infected poultry have to be put down to stop the spread. A highly contagious avian influenza strain could threaten poultry in Pennsylvania. It’s been found in poultry–in backyard flocks as well as large operations – in 17 states and counting since February. The virus, which causes respiratory failure and sometimes sudden deaths among birds has been confirmed in poultry in some surrounding states but not in Pennsylvania yet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KEYC

Avian Influenza could be cause for concern to poultry farmers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The avian influenza has been found in the Midwest, but not in southern Minnesota. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings of wild birds such as ducks and geese which often show no illness. The first case was found in Indiana in February,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

KDOA detects avian influenza in central Kansas

The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced the department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service have discovered wild waterfowl in central Kansas have contracted a highly pathogenic avian influenza. “Confirmed HPAI in wild birds in central Kansas is an indication that Kansas birds are...
KANSAS STATE

