The Wheatland Invite was held on Friday with some brisk weather conditions to start but better conditions as the day went on. On the girl's side, Taliah Morris of Cheyenne East won two events, the 100-meter dash in 12.46 and the long jump at 18 feet 9 and a half inches. She is the reigning 4A State Champion in the long jump and the 200. Whitney Bennett of Saratoga was a two-event winner as well taking the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.96 and winning the triple jump at 33-10.5. She is the defending 1A State Champion in the 300 hurdles. Ryann Smith of Rawlins won the 800 in 2.23.19 and the 3200 with a clocking of 11.44.24.

WHEATLAND, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO