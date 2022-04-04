ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manville, NJ

Plane that left from Greensboro crashes into front yard of New Jersey home

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

MANVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed in the front yard of a home in New Jersey, leaving one person aboard the aircraft injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Mooney M20M crashed around 1 p.m. Monday on South Main Street in Manville, not far from Central Jersey Regional Airport in neighboring Hillsborough Township.

It had departed earlier in the day from an airport in Greensboro, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on board.

One person aboard the plane suffered undisclosed facial injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

