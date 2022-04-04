Bruce Johnson's colleagues grieve his loss, honor his legacy

After sharing that it "took a lot" for him to even talk about losing her, Surratt thanked Braxton for the life they built together over 25 years. Kevin Surratt Sr. took to Instagram on Sunday to speak on the passing of his beloved wife of 25 years, Braxton Family Values star Traci Braxton. She died at the age of 50 on March 12 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Sharing that “it took a lot” for him to even write the post, he went on to call Braxton “#myeverything,” his “dreamgirl” and more.

