Harrison County, WV

West Virginia’s Remarkable Woman of 2022 announced

By Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia’s Remarkable Woman of 2022 has been announced.

This year’s recipient is Alisha Madia , Executive Director of Harrison County CASA.

Madia was brought to the 12 News studio to be honored for her accomplishments. Taking part in the ceremony were 12 News Reporter and Anchor Harley Benda, who met the four Remarkable Women finalists; 12 News Anchor Don Graye; WBOY General Manager and Vice President Jim Dodrill; Homefinders Plus Real Estates Monica Gorrell and Jo Ellen Crowley, who recognized the event for the third year in a row; and many family and friends of Madia.

Jo Ellen Crowley (left) and Monica Gorrell (right) from Homefinders Plus Real Estate present Alisha Madia, the 2022 West Virginia Remarkable Woman, with a gift bag. (WBOY Image)

Part of the honor comes with a $1,000 check to go to a charity of Madia’s choice, which was Harrison County CASA.

Madia has been the Executive Director of the Harrison County CASA organization, making sure that foster children in north central West Virginia are more comfortable while awaiting adoption. You can read more of her story here .

You can also read about the other finalists: Heather ONeal , Heidi O’Toole and Lora Michael .

