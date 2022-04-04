ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United: Former striker Wayne Rooney says club 'can't afford to fail again' in manager search

Cover picture for the articleManchester United "can't afford to fail again" when it comes to appointing their next permanent manager, says the club's former striker Wayne Rooney. The 36-year-old believes Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino would prove a better fit than Ajax's Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. He also suggested Paul Pogba...

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
The Independent

Wayne Rooney backs Mauricio Pochettino to take over at Manchester United

Wayne Rooney would choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag to become manager at his former club Manchester United.United are already on their second manager of the season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lost his job in November, with Ralf Rangnick placed in temporary charge until the end of the campaign.PSG boss Pochettino and Ajax manager Ten Hag are the favourites to take the helm at Old Trafford in the summer, and ex-England striker Rooney made his preference clear.“I think Pochettino has done it in the Premier League, he knows the Premier League,” said Rooney, who won five Premier League titles...
SkySports

Wayne Rooney exclusive: I'd choose Mauricio Pochettino over Erik ten Hag at Man Utd | Time for Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba to move on

Wayne Rooney has tipped Mauricio Pochettino to become the next Manchester United manager, believing his Premier League experience and history of blooding youth places him ahead of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. Derby manager Rooney believes the new manager must overhaul the squad this summer, claiming the departures of Paul...
Financial World

Manchester United legend shocked by Ralf Rangnick's decision

Manchester United is currently in a major crisis. The club is in big trouble. The results are bad, the players are dissatisfied, the coach too, but what is worse is the dissatisfaction of the fans who are looking for change. For 8 years Manchester United is not a club like it used to be, and with the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson many things have changed.
