Midland, TX

MPD searching for missing man

By Erica Miller
 1 day ago

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man. 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca was last seen Sunday morning.

MPD said Machuca left Midland April 3 to visit his mom in Andrews, but he never made it to his mom’s home. His vehicle, a 2009 black Chevy Cobalt, is sitting in the impound lot after it was towed from 1214 Desert Rose. MPD said the vehicle was parked by an unknown man who took off running.

According to MPD, Machuca is 5’11” tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has seen Machuca, or has any information regarding this case, is asked to call MPD at 432-553-5257.

