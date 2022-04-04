ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lisbon, WI

Rodney “Rod” May

Channel 3000
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRodney “Rod” May, age 65 of rural New Lisbon, Wisconsin died Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his residence. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at The Lodge at Mauston, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston with Father Cryton Outschoorn officiating. Visitation will be...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Donald Fechner

Donald E. Fechner, age 90, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital. He was born on Oct. 11, 1931, in Kenosha, Wis., the son of Clarence and Mamie (Olson) Fechner. Donny graduated from Madison West High School before attending Milton College, where...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Samuel Burr Ace, Jr.

Samuel Burr Ace, Jr. age 94 passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born on July 9, 1927 the son of Samuel and Viva (Jones) Ace. On July 26, 1975 he married Marylou McCluskey. Sammy worked at the Oregon Feed Mill for about 20 years along with farming the home farm.
BELLEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

The Del-Bar remains a classic

At The Del-Bar, it feels like less has changed than has stayed the same. In this case, that’s a very good thing. One big change occurred when a new owner took over the historic supper club destination in Wisconsin Dells in 2018. Opened in 1943 by Jim and Alice Wimmer, The Del-Bar switched hands to their son, Jeff Wimmer, in 1973. Looking to retire with his wife, Jane, they sold to Amy Wimmer, Jeff’s daughter. So really, that big change in 2018 was more of a handoff, making The Del-Bar third-generation owned.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Dolores R. “Dody” Condon

Dolores R. “Dody” Condon, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home in Argyle, WI. She was born on April 5, 1930, in Cincinnati, OH and was the daughter of John Henry Peterson and Nellie Elizabeth (Studer) Peterson. Dody grew up in Cincinnati until 1941, when the Peterson family moved to Indiana. In 1948, Dody graduated from Lapel High School, in Lapel, Indiana. Following high school, Dody attended St. Elizabeth Nursing School in Dayton, OH where she received her degree in Nursing as a Registered Nurse. On November 8, 1952, she was married to John Condon. In January of 1953, John was drafted into the United States Marines and was stationed in Florida. They then moved to Opa-locka, FL and started their family, with the birth of their first child, Sue. Following John’s honorable discharge from the service, they returned to Dayton where they welcomed four more children. They then settled in Virginia in 1961 and remained until 1973. From there they moved to Northern Illinois (Libertyville: 1973-1985 and Barrington: 1985-1992), before retiring to their forever home in Argyle.
ARGYLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, WI
City
New Lisbon, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Mauston, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Channel 3000

Mary Ann Kleinheinz

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Mary Ann Kleinheinz, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on April 1, 2022 in New Glarus, Wisconsin. She was born Mary Ann Debord on May 28, 1931 in Hopkins County Texas, the fourth of seven children born to Lawrence and Gladys Debord. Mary grew up...
NEW GLARUS, WI
Channel 3000

Gordon “Don” Lewis Robbins

DEFOREST – Gordon “Don” Lewis Robbins, age 72, of DeForest, Wis., passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022. Don was born on August 5, 1949. He was raised in Geneva, Ill., attended college at the UW-Madison, and after traveling the country for a while, he eventually made Madison his home. Don was a tinkerer, a creator, and a fiddler. Don worked extensively with his hands and was an expert in areas pertaining to technology, philosophy, construction, music, and nature. He also greatly enjoyed hiking, exploring, learning everything there is to know about a really specific topic that no one else has ever heard of, permaculture, starting projects, and engaging in authentically genuine conversations with people. His favorite moments included sharing laughter with his family and making friends everywhere he went.
DEFOREST, WI
Channel 3000

Sterling Funmaker

Sterling Funmaker, (MaaHiraKaraga, One Who Watches Over The Earth) age 43, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin walked on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Waksikma Community Building in New Lisbon with Samson Falcon officiating. Burial will be at Boss Thunder Decorah Cemetery of rural New Lisbon, WI. Visitation will be held at Waksikma Community Center on Friday beginning at 3:00 p.m.
NEW LISBON, WI
Channel 3000

Sheldon Johnson

Sheldon D. Johnson, age 63 of rural Argyle, WI passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Meriter in Madison, WI. He was born September 27, 1958, at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, WI the son of Wayne and Mary (Cavanaugh) Johnson. Sheldon was raised in Fayette Township in Lafayette County until 1967 when he and his family moved to rural Hollandale, WI where they farmed until moving into the village of Hollandale. Following his high school graduation from Pecatonica High School, Blanchardville, WI he began his trucking career hauling various items until he purchased his own truck in 1995. Sheldon proudly drove truck semis for 45 years.
ARGYLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Memorial Service#Utv
Channel 3000

Jean Ann Bellmeyer

Jean Ann Bellmeyer, 82, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning April 2, 2022 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Deacon Bill Bussan will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 10:00 AM until the time the service Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Mary Lou Schmitt

Mary Lou Schmitt, age 80, passed away in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 3, 1941 to the late Reginald and Mareta (Swanson) McIntyre. She was united in marriage to Eloi C. Schmitt on October 6, 1959 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lodi; he preceded her in death on January 30, 2018. She immediately took the role of farm wife in her own way. Mary Lou was the official farm chauffer; whether getting parts, delivering meals or following a tractor at midnight she was there for her family and would always make sure there was room for another at the dinner table. Every day at the Sweetwater Farm was an adventure, there are so many stories to tell. She also enjoyed garage sales and playing bingo. In her later years, she enjoyed working at the Moon Valley Bait Shop on Lake Wisconsin; and serving lunch to the students at Lodi High School.
LODI, WI
Channel 3000

Ella L. Mueller

Ella L. Mueller, 98, of Belmont, died on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Pastor Jen Johnson will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
BELMONT, WI
Channel 3000

LaVern Gieck

LaVern Gieck, age 94, passed away March 29 after a brief illness. Lavern was born at home in Denzer, Wi to George and Elsa(Malone) Gieck. LaVern started his career as a milk hauler, then worked 31 years for Twin City Forms as a union carpenter. He married Alice(Wirth) April 7,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Channel 3000

Dorothy M. Husum

Dorothy M. Husum, age 86, of Ridgeway, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Upland Hills Health following a brief illness. Dorothy was born on March 26, 1936 in Muscoda to Walter and Ruth (Tregonning) Lindeman Sr. She was raised in the Avoca area and graduated from the Dodgeville High School. Dorothy married John Husum of Dodgeville on June 15, 1963. The couple farmed near Dodgeville and Dorothy also worked as a Certified Nurse Assistant at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Greenway Manor where she enjoyed working with the residents. She also enjoyed rides in the country, picnics and going out to eat. She loved cats, dogs and her houseplants. Dorothy loved to do embroidery and word search puzzles.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

David Harle

COLUMBUS—David K. Harle age 61, died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M., with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Columbus. Rev. Ben Zuberbier will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside...
COLUMBUS, WI
Channel 3000

Nang Van Vu

Nang Van Vu, 74, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Grant Regional Health Center, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 AM Monday, April 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville by Father John Bosco Bằng Đào. Friends and family may pay their respects from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Elise Lyn Moyer

Elise Lyn Moyer infant daughter of Chris and Sarah (Timmer) Moyer was stillborn on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Monroe Clinic Hospital. Elise is lovingly survived by her parents, Chris and Sarah of Monroe; siblings, Dante Reichert, Cody Reichert, Charleigh Moyer-Timmer; maternal grandparents, Jody (Shannon) Timmer, Robin Timmer (Doug Bailey); paternal grandparents, Don and Betty Surrell; maternal great grandmother, Linda (Will) Loring; paternal great grandmother, Dorothy Kay Surrell; Aunts, Meghan Timmer, Teresa Nelson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Charles and Barb Timmer; and paternal great grandfathers, Tom Surrell Sr. and William Moyer Sr.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

The modern supper club in Madison

Defining the supper club — from its origin to what it has become today — is a nearly impossible task. Even Ron Faiola, who wrote the bestselling Wisconsin Supper Clubs book series and is considered by some to be the nation’s leading expert on the subject, says there is no consensus on what makes a supper club a supper club. But there has always been a common element, Faiola writes in his latest book: “People sharing a late meal with others.”
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Wausau East’s Cheyenne Schepp swims through life

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East swimming Cheyenne Schepp’s passion is in the pool. But just under one year ago, a single moment changed everything. Cheyenne, a swimmer on the Wausau East swim team, had a seizure in class. “I was on a google meet with my English class...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Monday, April 4

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep baseball action as Regis takes on Cumberland in Lake Hallie. Plus, we hear from the UW-Eau Claire football team as they started spring practice this week.
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy