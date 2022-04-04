Rodney “Rod” May

Dolores R. “Dody” Condon, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her home in Argyle, WI. She was born on April 5, 1930, in Cincinnati, OH and was the daughter of John Henry Peterson and Nellie Elizabeth (Studer) Peterson. Dody grew up in Cincinnati until 1941, when the Peterson family moved to Indiana. In 1948, Dody graduated from Lapel High School, in Lapel, Indiana. Following high school, Dody attended St. Elizabeth Nursing School in Dayton, OH where she received her degree in Nursing as a Registered Nurse. On November 8, 1952, she was married to John Condon. In January of 1953, John was drafted into the United States Marines and was stationed in Florida. They then moved to Opa-locka, FL and started their family, with the birth of their first child, Sue. Following John’s honorable discharge from the service, they returned to Dayton where they welcomed four more children. They then settled in Virginia in 1961 and remained until 1973. From there they moved to Northern Illinois (Libertyville: 1973-1985 and Barrington: 1985-1992), before retiring to their forever home in Argyle.
Comments / 0