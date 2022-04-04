Rodney “Rod” May

Mary Lou Schmitt, age 80, passed away in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 3, 1941 to the late Reginald and Mareta (Swanson) McIntyre. She was united in marriage to Eloi C. Schmitt on October 6, 1959 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lodi; he preceded her in death on January 30, 2018. She immediately took the role of farm wife in her own way. Mary Lou was the official farm chauffer; whether getting parts, delivering meals or following a tractor at midnight she was there for her family and would always make sure there was room for another at the dinner table. Every day at the Sweetwater Farm was an adventure, there are so many stories to tell. She also enjoyed garage sales and playing bingo. In her later years, she enjoyed working at the Moon Valley Bait Shop on Lake Wisconsin; and serving lunch to the students at Lodi High School.

LODI, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO