ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate strikes bipartisan agreement on $10 billion in COVID-19 funding

By Jennifer Shutt
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDXOt_0ezHYOFZ00

Dr. David Obert receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada on December 16, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate reached a bipartisan deal on pandemic aid funding Monday, settling on $10 billion for added testing, treatment and vaccines.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, and Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney released separate statements Monday afternoon announcing the compromise, though Schumer was disappointed negotiators didn’t reach an agreement on billions in global COVID-19 assistance.

“While we were unable to reach an agreement on international aid in this new agreement, many Democrats and Republicans are committed to pursuing a second supplemental later this spring,” Schumer said in his statement. “It is my intention for the Senate to consider a bipartisan International appropriations package that could include additional aid for Ukraine as well as funding to address COVID-19 and food insecurity globally.”

Romney urged his fellow Republicans to back the agreement, saying that the new bill will be paid for by reprogramming funding from prior COVID-19 relief legislation that hasn’t yet been spent.

“Importantly, this bill is comprised of dollar-for-dollar offsets and will not cost the American people a single additional dollar,” he said in a statement.

Romney didn’t rule out continuing to talk with Democrats on international vaccine aid, saying he is “willing to explore a fiscally-responsible solution to support global efforts in the weeks ahead.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki released a statement shortly after the deal calling on Congress to “promptly” pass the legislation.

The Biden administration, she said, would continue talking with lawmakers about ways “to fund our remaining domestic needs” and “to build bipartisan support for a package to fund our global COVID-19 response.”

Less than half of Biden request

The $10 billion funding total announced Monday is less than half of the $22.5 billion the Biden administration asked Congress for at the beginning of March.

This agreement would provide $9.25 billion to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

At least $5 billion of that funding would go toward researching, producing and purchasing therapeutics, with at least $750 million for COVID-19 vaccine research and manufacturing to address new variants of the virus.

The remaining money would go toward purchasing and distributing tests and vaccines.

The announcement comes nearly four weeks after Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to pull a $15.6 billion bipartisan agreement from a much larger government funding bill over objections from numerous lawmakers.

That proposal was scrapped because some of the new spending was paid for by pulling back previously approved COVID-19 money for state governments that hadn’t yet moved from federal accounts to certain states.

Pelosi has not yet released a statement supporting the Senate agreement.

Pelosi, a California Democrat, said during a Thursday press conference that the lower $10 billion price tag that left out billions for global vaccine efforts was “not enough money.”

“This is shameful,” Pelosi said. “It’s not going to last us past, probably, June 1st.”

The legislation pays for all the new spending by reprogramming previously approved COVID-19 funding, including $2.31 billion from the Transportation Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program, $1.93 billion from the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venues Operators Grants program, $1.873 billion from the U.S. Treasury Department’s State Small Business Credit Initiative, $1.6 billion from the U.S. Agriculture Department’s unspent pandemic aid from two prior bills, $900 million in Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loans, $887 million from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund and $500 million from the U.S. Education Department’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

Neither the Senate or the House has locked in a time to vote on the bipartisan agreement . Both chambers are set to leave Washington, D.C,  for a two-week spring recess at the end of the week.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post U.S. Senate strikes bipartisan agreement on $10 billion in COVID-19 funding appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana considers prison time for modest marijuana possession again – but only for minors

Louisiana lawmakers may put incarceration back on the table for possession of modest amounts of marijuana, but only for children and teenagers under age 18. Adults would still be able to avoid prison time if caught with marijuana joints, even for repeat offenses. Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, is seeking to modify the state’s sweeping marijuana […] The post Louisiana considers prison time for modest marijuana possession again – but only for minors appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’

State lawmakers grew frustrated Tuesday with a high-ranking member of Louisiana State Police when he avoided answers to their questions about the 2019 in-custody death of Ronald Greene.  “There’s something going on at State Police that’s rotten,” Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma, chair of a special House committee that is looking into allegations of a coverup. […] The post Ronald Greene committee chairman: ‘Something going on at State Police that’s rotten’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
POLITICO

Nine House Democrats have tested positive for Covid, just as lawmakers have been trying to get the Capitol back to pre-pandemic status.

A spokesperson for Hern’s office did not immediately return a request for comment. "Putin and his oligarchs stow their dirty money in rule-of-law nations by purchasing mansions, mega-yachts, artwork, and other high-value assets. We ought to seize those ill-gotten luxuries and put them to use helping the Ukrainian people."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mitt Romney
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The entire Senate GOP conference -- except for Rand Paul -- is vowing to oppose the revived Iran nuclear deal that the Biden administration is pushing for.

Senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran. What happened? Officials have warned Congress that Iran is just weeks away from producing enough material for a nuclear weapon, and many Democrats have said the only way to blunt Iran’s progress is to resurrect the 2015-era deal. But senators in both parties have been openly skeptical about the prospects of a new nuclear agreement with Tehran — a top priority of President Joe Biden -- and now 49 Senate Republicans are backing that up with a written warning.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#U S#Covid#Pfizer Biontech Covid 19#The U S Senate#Gop#Democrats#Republicans#American
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy