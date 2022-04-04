ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New York mobster recaptured after escaping custody in Florida

By James Battaglia
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oM66d_0ezHYMU700

ORLANDO, F.L. ( WROC ) — A Rochester mobster who escaped custody by walking away from a halfway house on March 28 was recaptured in Florida Monday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Dominic Taddeo was caught “without incident” around 11:00 a.m. in Hialeah, roughly 200 miles from Orlando, where he’d been staying at a halfway house.

“The tenacious work of the involved deputy marshals and the cooperation between our offices resulted in the quick capture of Mr. Taddeo,“ said U.S. Marshal Bill Berger of the Middle District of Florida.

Taddeo, 64, was a hitman for a Rochester-area crime family. He pleaded guilty in 1992 to federal racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s, along with weapons offenses, drugs, and enterprise corruption.

Taddeo was imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being sent to the halfway house. He was placed on escape status by the Bureau of Prisons after failing to return from an authorized medical appointment March 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News

11K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow FOX 16 News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
ACCIDENTS
Click10.com

16 migrants taken into custody in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – U.S. Border Patrol agents took 16 migrants into custody Thursday morning after they made landfall in the Florida Keys. According to agents, the migrants were from Cuba. Authorities did not immediately confirm where in the Keys they were located. Photos taken at the scene show...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Marshals Service#The Bureau Of Prisons#Nexstar Media Inc
People

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens to Woods for Flashing Gang Signs Online, Had Them Brutally Murdered

The trial began Monday for a young woman from Central Islip, N.Y., who is accused of luring five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, an admitted member of the MS-13 gang, is charged with convincing the victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into meeting up at a wooded area to smoke marijuana.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy