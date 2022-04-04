ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Joe Davis to Become Fox’s New Voice of World Series, Replacing Joe Buck

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6fxR_0ezHXxjr00

The 34-year-old will take over for Joe Buck, who left the network for ESPN last month.

Joe Davis will be Fox’s new voice of the World Series, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post .

Davis, 34, will replace Joe Buck, who left the network last month to become the lead play-by-play broadcaster for ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage, alongside long-time partner Troy Aikman. Buck had called the World Series at Fox for the last 24 years.

Although he has large shoes to fill, Davis is no stranger to stepping into a high-profile role. In 2017, he replaced the legendary Vin Scully as the television play-by-play voice for the Dodgers.

Since then Davis has called MLB regular season games for Fox Sports, while also occasionally filling in for Buck during the playoffs. On those broadcasts, he partnered with analyst and former Cy Young winner John Smoltz, whom he is expected join in the booth for the World Series moving forward.

To replace Buck’s voice on the NFL side of things, Fox reportedly promoted Kevin Burkhardt to being its top football play-by-play broadcaster, per Marchand. The network has yet to choose a new lead analyst to replace Aikman.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Mistake Going Viral

It probably isn’t big news that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made a mistake on a recent edition of First Take. But it’s the way he made his mistake that has people laughing at him today. During Monday’s edition of First Take alongside Magic Johnson, Smith started discussing...
NBA
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees slugging prospect is out of a job ... again

Greg Bird is looking for work ... again. Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reports “Per source #BlueJays released Greg Bird this morning. Jays were strongly considering adding him to 40-man but declined to do so. He could re-sign with Jays but other clubs also likely to have interest after a strong spring.”
MLB
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Peyton Manning’s Comment On Tiger Woods Is Going Viral

Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods teamed up back in 2020 to defeat Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match.” Since then, the two friends have kept in contact. And on Monday, Manning was asked what it’s like to play with the five-time Masters champion. “It’s made...
NFL
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Called Out For What He Said About Ciara

A former NFL player turned sports media personality is taking some heat on social media for what he said about Russell Wilson and Ciara. Channing Crowder, a former NFL linebacker, said that if Russell Wilson “didn’t have that bread,” Ciara wouldn’t be with him. “Russell’s square,”...
NFL
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Cy Young
Person
Joe Davis
Person
Kevin Burkhardt
Person
John Smoltz
The Spun

Video: Terrifying Collision During Monday Spring Training Game

There was a scary collision during Monday’s spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. Max Kepler and Nick Gordon were going for a flyball and collided with one another near the warning track. Kepler was able to get up right away but Gordon stayed down with his back on the ground for a bit.
MLB
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Predicts Where Baker Mayfield Will Be Traded

It’s already been a crazy NFL offseason and it’s going to get crazier once Baker Mayfield is likely traded. He won’t be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 after Deshaun Watson was traded to them. Watson then signed a five-year deal that will see him get $230M guaranteed.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The New York Post#Dodgers#Fox Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Tony La Russa should be in a retirement home

Will Tony La Russa be the White Sox manager beyond 2022? Chicago home, Dylan, doesn’t think so. A.J. Reilly: Yes or no. Tony La Russa will still be the manager of the White Sox after 2022. Dylan Bair: No, no way, it already felt like it was a two...
MLB
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned Most For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick made it clear on Saturday that he’s more than willing to accept a backup quarterback job to get back in the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who last played in 2016, worked out at halftime of Michigan’s pro day. “I can help make you...
NFL
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Names Biggest Problem With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys enter every season with lofty expectations only to often fall short. Emmitt Smith thinks he knows why it keeps happening. In a Q&A with Sportscasting.com, Smith said Dallas’ biggest issues aren’t related to talent. There’s plenty of it on the roster. Rather, the team...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
The Spun

Look: The 5 Hardest Schedules In The NFL Next Season

The National Football League’s strength of schedule rankings for the 2022 regular season are out this week. With Las Vegas setting its official over/under totals for every team in the league for the 2022 season, we now know which teams have the toughest schedules and which teams have the easiest schedules.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Makes Feelings On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick attended Michigan’s spring game Saturday as an honorary captain and held a throwing exhibition at halftime. As the free-agent quarterback attempts an NFL comeback, he showed significant appreciation for Jim Harbaugh. Speaking with WXYZ Detroit’s Jeanna Trotman (h/t Austin Nivison of 247 Sports) after his workout with...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy