The Miami Open presented by Itaú draws to a close on Sunday and is set for an exciting climax as World No. 8 Casper Ruud takes on #NextGenATP sensation Carlos Alcaraz at Hard Rock Stadium. [6] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs. [14] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz had something in common when they arrived in Miami two weeks ago: neither knew what it was like to win a match at the ATP Masters 1000 event in South Florida.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO