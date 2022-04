Northern Ireland’s former deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill has said she will be ready for business as soon as the Assembly election is over.On the final day of the current Stormont mandate, Ms O’Neill said that the Assembly had found ways to deliver legislation that was important to people.As the parties prepare for the May poll, DUP MLA Peter Weir said the election would be the most important he had ever fought.Several pieces of legislation, including a bill to make period products freely available to all in schools, colleges and public buildings, were passed before dissolution.Other legislation passed included a...

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO