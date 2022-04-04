ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nick Gordon Suffers Head Injury After Collision With Max Kepler, Clears Concussion Protocol

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41F6yT_0ezHVaKI00

Gordon and Kepler ran into each other while tracking a fly ball during Monday’s spring training game against the Red Sox.

On the first at-bat of the team’s second-to-last spring training game, Twins outfielder Nick Gordon suffered a scary collision with teammate Max Kepler while trying to track down a fly ball in deep left-center field. Gordon remained on the ground for several seconds while being checked on by Kepler.

Gordon was removed from the game, and after being examined by the medical team, he cleared concussion protocols and was diagnosed with a head contusion. He’s considered day-to-day, per Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press .

Gordon was the No. 5 overall pick by Minnesota in the 2014 draft. After seven minor-league seasons, he finally debuted last year, appearing in 73 games. He hit .240/.292/.355 in 216 plate appearances with four home runs and 10 stolen bases.

The 26-year-old is expected to compete for playing time in the Twins outfield. In 11 games this spring, Gordon went 8-for-24 with three extra-base hits and a stolen base.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated

60K+

Followers

31K+

Posts

20M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
CBS Chicago

White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn will need surgery to repair knee tendon

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS/AP) -- White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn is going to need surgery to repair a slight tear to a tendon in his knee. He was pulled from his final spring training start Saturday night with right knee discomfort. This was the same knee that caused Lynn to miss time last season. The estimate is that Lynn will be back on a mound in four weeks, and then he'll have to ramp up.Lynn limped off the field after a pitch during the fourth inning against Arizona Saturday night. The 34-year-old had issues with the same knee late last season and went on the injured list for 10 days. He also spent almost a month after the season resting and rehabbing the knee. Lynn's injury comes hours after the Sox announced that left-handed reliever Garrett Crochet will need season-ending Tommy John surgery. Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts last season and finished third in AL Cy Young Award balloting behind winner Robbie Ray of Toronto and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. The 22-year-old Crochet had a 2.82 ERA over 54 appearances last year, going 3-5 with 65 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.
MLB
FanSided

MLB insider predicts Carlos Correa homecoming sooner than you think

Carlos Correa left the Houston Astros for the Minnesota Twins this offseason, but an opt out in his deal could allow him to leave sooner than some think. Correa signed a three-year deal with the Twins, but the contract goes a little deeper than that. The star shortstop is only tied to Minnesota for this coming season. Technically, he has opt outs after his first and second years with the Twins.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
CBS Sports

Four MLB players, including Brewers catcher Pedro Severino, get 80-game PED suspensions before Opening Day

Major League Baseball announced performance-enhancing drug-related suspensions for three free agents on Monday afternoon: right-hander Richard Rodríguez and infielders Danny Santana and José Rondón. As well, Brewers catcher Pedro Severino has been disciplined for a similar offense. The three free agents were banned for 80 games after testing positive for the substance Boldenone, "an anabolic androgenic steroid and synthetic derivative of testosterone that was originally developed for veterinary use but has since become one of the more common performance-enhancing drugs that athletes test positive for in sport," according to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Tommy Davis
Person
Nick Gordon
Person
Dawn Staley
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy