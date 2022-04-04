ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Squid Game’ was shocking, but its creator is planning something even worse

By Eric Hegedus
New York Post
 1 day ago
Lee Jung-jae stars as the main character, Seong Gi-hun, in the Netflix drama "Squid Game," directed by director Hwang Dong-hyuk. Netflix

Red Light, Green Light apparently was child’s play.

Believe it or not, “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is working on something far more sinister for his next project. The South Korean scare expert is working on a film with the working title “Killing Old People Club,” or “K.O. Club,” based on a novel penned by Umberto Eco, according to Variety.

And if you thought it was horrific to watch people get shot dead by a giant animatronic doll in his wildly popular Netflix series, just wait.

“It will be more violent than ‘Squid Game,’” declared Dong-hyuk during a MIPTV event at the international television market in France recently. He reportedly has already developed a 25-page treatment for the movie, which he expects will be “another controversial film.”

The word “controversial” doesn’t even begin to describe last year’s deranged “Squid Game,” which followed cash-strapped characters competing in a brutal — and fatal for most — series of games in order to win desperately needed money. The show ranked No. 1 in dozens of countries on the streamer, and fans of the drama labeled it “so f – – ked up” and declaring it to be filled with “excessive violence.”

But, of course, who could resist?

“I covered my eyes during one of the initial scenes because it was so gruesome, but then I found myself not being able to look away,” one Brooklynite told The Post last year. The series even reportedly spawned a real-life version back in Korea.

His other planned project aside, a second season of “Squid Game” was confirmed in November by Dong-hyuk, although no timeline has been set for production.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” he told the Associated Press last fall.

“But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently,” he said in an interview. He added that the first season’s determined main character, Seong Gi-hun — played by Golden Globe nominee Lee Jung-jae — will return to the show.

“I will promise you this . . . Gi-hun will come back, and he will do something for the world,” the filmmaker said.

