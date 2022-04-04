ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Lane County Public Health has not reported number of new coronavirus cases since Thursday

By Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, Register-Guard
 1 day ago
On Thursday, March 31, Lane County Public Health reported 34 confirmed or presumptive new cases of COVID-19, raising the countywide case count to 57,237. The death count remained at 500. However, as of Monday afternoon, no new data has been made available.

Jason Davis, a spokesperson for Lane County Public Health, cited an issue with HOSCAP, the state's web system used for monitoring hospital bed availability statewide. Additionally, the county's main epidemiologist and their replacement are out of the office.

Statewide information has been sparse as well.

This week, the Oregon Health Authority's COVID-19 vaccination dashboards, the COVID-19 Case and Testing Counts Statewide dashboard and the Oregon COVID-19 Testing and Outcomes by County dashboard switched from being updated daily to being published weekly on Wednesdays.

"The daily media releases grew out of the urgent need to communicate quickly evolving COVID-19 trends early in the pandemic," an OHA news release said. "OHA is again adapting to the pandemic as cases and hospitalizations declined following a surge due to omicron, and members of the public have the knowledge and tools to protect themselves."

This is a developing story. Details will be added at they become available.

