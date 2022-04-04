ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sony Hires Former Westbrook Producer Serita Wesley to Oversee U.S. Entertainment Podcasts

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fSS45_0ezHVLHV00

Sony Music Entertainment has named Serita Wesley, a former senior audio producer at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Inc., to oversee entertainment podcasts in the U.S., the company said on Monday.

Wesley will lead the development of new shows across genres including comedy, pop culture and self-care and manage the expansion of the entertainment team, which is expected to add a group of new producers beginning this spring, according to the company. The executive will be based in New York and report to Tom Koenig, Sony Music’s vp of U.S. podcasts.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Prior to joining Sony, Wesley was the executive producer of development and production at Fresh Produce Media, an audio company that was founded in late 2021. She has also served as a senior development producer for audio at the Smiths’ Westbrook, where she worked on shows like the Red Table Talk podcast and Positively Gam.

As a creator, Wesley has collaborated with Charlamagne Tha God and Kevin Hart’s SBH Productions for an upcoming Audible scripted series, Un-Leash for Love, that she co-created and serves as the sole writer on. She also co-founded, hosted and produced On She Goes, a travel and lifestyle podcast catered toward women of color.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter

35K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

11M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Ebony Media Launches Production Platform to Amplify Voices of Established and Emerging Creatives of Color

Ebony Media has launched an all-inclusive, full-service production platform to develop and produce content exploring the diverse spectrum of Black culture. Known as Ebony Studios, the platform will amplify the voices of both established and emerging people of color with the goal to illuminate and reflect Black experiences and perspectives. The studio will span film, television, audio and digital programs, and be a key part of Ebony Media — which was relaunched last year as a digital-first brand — and its strategic expansion.More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears Confirms She's Writing a Book, Calls Writing Process "Healing and Therapeutic"Hasbro CEO Signals...
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Names Kristina Schake Head of Global Communications

The Walt Disney Co. has found its next lead spokesperson. The company has hired Kristina Schake to lead global communications for the company as its executive vp, reporting to chief corporate affairs officer Geoff Morrell.More from The Hollywood ReporterStreaming Subscriber Churn "Is Here to Stay," Deloitte Survey ForecastsDisney+ Sets South Africa, Middle East Launch Dates, PricesDisney Says Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill Should Be Repealed as Gov. DeSantis Signs It Into Law Schake most recently led the national COVID-19 vaccine education campaign for the Biden administration, and before that was global communications director for Instagram. Like Morrell and Disney’s last head of...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Batiste’s Grammys Performance: 40-Plus Custom Dolce & Gabbana Looks Including 15-Foot Cape (Exclusive)

For Jon Batiste’s performance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Dolce & Gabbana set up an offshoot of their atelier in the ballroom of the MGM Grand to create over 40 custom looks for the music artist, his dancers, a choir and the band. “They flew 20 people from their atelier in Milan to Vegas and set up a whole creative costume workshop downstairs, where they are creating everything on site for us,” Ugo Mozie, Batiste’s stylist, tells The Hollywood Reporter exclusively. “So it’s a pretty magical fashion experience happening in Vegas right now! The looks were all designed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Group and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have sealed a new first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”) and her Homegrown Pictures banner. Allain already held a first-look pact with the studio, which she sealed in February 2020; this extends that relationship and includes a partnership with HBO. Under the multi-year deal, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team (which includes director of development Gabrielle Ebron) will develop original scripted programming for HBO and HBO Max, as well as other streaming services, cable and broadcast outlets. Warner Bros. Television will produce those projects. Allain’s credits...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Kevin Hart
Variety

FilmRise, Nicely Team Ink Production, Distribution Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. New York-based film and television studio and streaming network FilmRise has struck a production and distribution deal with Los Angeles-based Nicely Entertainment. Under the terms of the deal, FilmRise will co-produce and exclusively distribute in the U.S. holiday-themed films “Sappy Holiday,” starring Vanessa Sears (“The Last Man”) and John McLaren (“Heartland”) and “Snowball Effect” along with two newly completed productions from Nicely – “Adeline,” starring John Schneider (“Dukes of Hazard”) and “Snapshot to Love,” starring Lexi Giovagnoli (“Christmas Lovers Anonymous”) and Benedict Mazurek (“Danger! Danger!”). In addition, FilmRise is picking up U.S. digital distribution...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ann Sarnoff, Andy Forssell Out Amid WarnerMedia Merger with Discovery

Click here to read the full article. Ann Sarnoff and Andy Forssell won’t be a part of Warner Bros. Discovery. WarnerMedia on Tuesday announced that Sarnoff, the chair and CEO of the company’s studios and networks group, will leave her role as soon as the impending merger with Discovery Inc. is complete. And Variety reported that Forssell, HBO Max’s EVP and general manager, will leave before the deal is closed. It comes just hours after their boss, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, exited the company. Longtime Discovery chief David Zaslav will lead the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery, when the two former standalone...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Music Entertainment#Westbrook Inc#Sony Music#Fresh Produce Media#Positively Gam#Sbh Productions#Un Leash For Love
The Hollywood Reporter

Bobby Rydell, Pop Singer and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Actor, Dies at 79

Bobby Rydell, the pop singer and onetime teen idol from Philadelphia who starred opposite Ann-Margret and Dick Van Dyke in Bye Bye Birdie, has died. He was 79. Rydell died Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported. He was still touring and scheduled to perform at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City in June.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Zaritsky, Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker, Dies at 79Mantas Kvedaravicius, Lithuanian Documentary Filmmaker, Dies in Ukraine at 45June Brown, British Soap Icon Who Played Dot Cotton on 'EastEnders' for More Than 30 Years, Dies at 95 After hitting it big with such...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Backs Away from Will Smith Film ‘Fast and Loose’ (Exclusive)

The week before the Oscar ceremony, director David Leitch — in a stroke of unintentional good timing — withdrew as the director of a planned Netflix movie Fast and Loose, starring Will Smith. Instead, he moved onto Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling, for Universal, which is supposed to start production in August. A source says Netflix was competing with Universal to be the next project for Leitch, but Universal pulled ahead. According to sources, Netflix put out an urgent call for another director to take over a project featuring the star who was heavily favored to win best actor at the...
MOVIES
Complex

The Game Blasts Oscars for LeBron Hairline Joke Regina Hall Told, Says Same ‘Mentality’ Led to Will Smith Slap

It’s been over a week since the Academy Awards, and celebrities are still voicing their concern over how things went down. Besides the Will Smith/Chris Rock slap, the Game is pointing to another moment he wasn’t too thrilled with: co-host Regina Hall’s joke about LeBron James’ hairline. While he isn’t placing the blame on Hall for the bit—which the rapper says was likely written by a “white writer”—Game is still encouraging his fans to “STAY WOKE.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Podcast
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey reacts to big series announcement

NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has reacted to the series being renewed for a second season. Following the announcement, the Love Is Blind host – who plays NCIS Hawai'i lead Jane Tennant – took to Instagram to share her excitement. The newest spin-off in the franchise has been...
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

BET Studios Strikes Deal with Taraji P. Henson’s TPH Entertainment

BET, a unit of Paramount, strikes overall deal with Taraji P. Henson’s TPH Entertainment for BET Studios, an unprecedented studio venture launched in September 2021 powered by the infrastructure and financing of BET and Paramount. The venture was designed to supply the increased demand for premium content from Black creators across an array of internal buyers, including Paramount+, SHOWTIME, CBS, Nickelodeon, BET+, and BET, in addition to select third-party platforms that seek best-in-class content from both leading and rising Black creatives. 
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Walter Coblenz, Oscar-Nominated Producer of ‘All the President’s Men,’ Dies at 93

Walter Coblenz, who received a best picture Oscar nomination for All the President’s Men and produced other standout films including The Candidate and The Onion Field, has died. He was 93. Coblenz died March 16 in Los Angeles, his son John announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterEstelle Harris, the Nagging Mrs. Costanza on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Barrie Youngfellow, Actress on 'It's a Living,' Dies at 75Paul Herman, Actor in 'The Sopranos,' 'Entourage' and 'The Irishman,' Dies at 76 Coblenz also landed an Emmy nomination in 1974 for outstanding limited series for producing NBC’s The Blue Knight, an adaptation of the Joseph Wambaugh novel that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Radio Host and Former California Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Elder Exits Salem Media

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder is departing Salem Radio Network, the company that has hosted his nationally syndicated show since 2016. Elder, who signed a contract in 2019 that kept him on Salem’s airwaves through 2022, will depart the show effective immediately. Salem says that Carl Jackson, a radio host from Orlando, Florida who subbed for Elder last year, will take over his timeslot until a permanent replacement is named. In a statement, Salem senior vp of spoken word Phil Boyce said that the move was “completely 100% Larry’s decision.”More from The Hollywood ReporterWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batman Unburied’: Spotify Podcast Set to Release Next Month

Batman Unburied, the Spotify-exclusive podcast voice starring Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne, is set to premiere on May 3. Created and executive produced by The Dark Knight’s David S. Goyer, the podcast will arrive more than a year after Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC announced the series as the first project released as part of a multi-year, first-look licensing deal for podcasts based on DC characters. Other upcoming series from the pact are expected to focus on Wonder Woman, Lois Lane, Catwoman and Batgirl.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify to Halt Russia Operations Due to Government's Laws Targeting Free ExpressionMeghan Markle's First Spotify Podcast...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Steven Spielberg on Producing: “The Smartest Thing I Do Is Hire Women”

West Side Story director and producer Steven Spielberg was the star of the Producers Guild of America awards nominee breakfast on Saturday morning, as one producer after another praised him, even though they were all competing for the same prize at Saturday night’s award show. Spielberg didn’t disappoint, and gave up several memorable tidbits, including saying that he won’t direct another musical after West Side Story. Producing is a different matter, as he and his company, Amblin Entertainment, are producing the musical adaptation of The Color Purple.More from The Hollywood Reporter'West Side Story' Star Rachel Zegler Says She Isn't Invited to...
MOVIES
Complex

Eddie Murphy Reportedly in Talks to Play George Clinton in Biopic

Eddie Murphy is in early talks to play George Clinton in an upcoming biopic, Variety reports. The project is said to cover Clinton’s early life in North Carolina in the 1940s up until the formation of the Parliament and Funkadelic, which the Godfather of Funk and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee headed. Murphy is expected to serve as a producer, along with John Davis and Catherine Davis under their Davis Entertainment banner. The trio is still working to lock down his rights before moving forward with hiring writers and shopping it to studios.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Exiting When Discovery Deal Closes

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar will depart as the AT&T entertainment unit’s merger with Discovery closes. “With the pending transaction with Discovery nearing close, now is the right time to share with each of you that I will be departing this amazing company,” Kilar wrote in an internal memo to staff on Tuesday. “There are many feelings one could have in a moment like this, but for me there are none bigger, or more lasting, than the feelings of gratitude and love that I have for this team, this company, and this mission. I’ve never been more fulfilled professionally. I’ve never been...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy