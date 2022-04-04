One dead, one hurt in Van Buren after hit by train

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One person is dead after a train collided with two pedestrians Sunday night in Van Buren.

According to a Facebook post from the Van Buren Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Union Pacific Railroad bridge over Lee Creek around 7:44 p.m. in reference to a train/pedestrian accident.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims who are identified as Kiley Settle and Charley Foulk, both 51.

According to authorities, when the driver of the train noticed the two people on the bridge, he activated the emergency braking system on the train, but the train was unable to stop in time, and the victims were not able to get off the bridge before being struck.

Police say Settle died from the accident and Foulk received severe injuries.

