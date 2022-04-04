Area lawmakers disagree on 'Parents' Bill of Rights' at legislative forum

Fresh off legislative approval of the so-called Parents’ Bill of Rights, state lawmakers on Saturday stuck to party lines on whether Kansas should require school boards to adopt policies outlining guardians’ educational input.

Kansas Rep. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, told an audience of about 40 people during a legislative forum that lawmakers shouldn’t interfere with the business of school boards.

“In my opinion, the Legislature should not be involved in the development of the curriculum of the schools, what’s in the libraries, or what’s in the lesson plans,” Carlin said.

Carlin was joined by Rep. Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan; Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego; and Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, for the League of Women Voters Legislative Forum. The open forum, held in the Manhattan Public Library, was an opportunity for people to ask local lawmakers questions about this year’s legislative session.

Friday was the last scheduled day of the session, as lawmakers from both the House and Senate are now on break for three weeks.

On the last day, both chambers passed Senate Bill 58, which would require school boards to develop and adopt what legislators called the Parents’ Bill of Rights. House Republicans eventually settled on an abbreviated version of a bill that gives public school parents the option of inspecting any teaching materials and opting their children out of any material that interferes with a parent’s values. The bill also allows parents to challenge any book in a school’s library and have it potentially removed.

The House passed it with a 67 to 46 vote; Dodson and Highland voted in favor while Carlin voted against it. The Senate approved it 23 to 15 with Hawk voting against it.

Carlin said she feels it’s overreaching when legislators “get into other elected officials’ responsibilities.”

Dodson said teachers across the state are frustrated and feel underappreciated. He added that he felt the first 11-page version of the so-called parental bill of rights was “onerous,” as it was modeled after recommendations from the conservative Washington, D.C.-based Heritage Foundation. He said the changes in the final version made him comfortable with voting in favor of it.

One of the biggest points of contention within the original bill was an item that would’ve required teachers to post their class curriculum up to a year in advance and make that information available through a district transparency portal. Dodson said that’s not realistic.

“This is not 1950,” Dodson said. “We’ve got to get everybody on board with where we need to be in the future of education.”

Dodson said the tension between parents and education staffers needs to be relieved.

Highland said he voted for the pared-down version of the bill, as he felt it was reasonable. He said he feels society now consists of people who “will not go confront where a problem is,” as lawmakers became inundated with emails from parents concerned about what was happening with their child’s education.

“When people talk to me about it, I say, ‘Go talk to your school board members,’” Highland said, “because they’ll be the only ones who can solve your problem.”

Hawk said he believes in local control, and that the issue of transparency in public school curriculum came from out-of-state. He said he hopes Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes the bill. She hasn’t announced her intentions, but she called referred to the bill as a “teacher demoralization act” a couple of weeks ago.

“If you ask any legislator, depending on their philosophy, they’ll also believe in local control,” Hawk said. “There is a group that really wants to defund public education, promote private schools, and there’s another group that doesn’t want us to teach accurate history and to over-empower some parents to stir things up. I also look at the national scene. … The more we get stirred up, the less democracy works.”

Hawk, a former teacher and interim superintendent for Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools, said the bill still “demoralizes” teachers, when the opposite needs to be happening.

Audience members submitted questions for legislators to answer, including the one about education. Another question covered elections and voting rights in Kansas.

Dodson, who served on the House elections committee, said there is a problem with “hysteria” and fringe groups “that just won’t let go of conspiracy theories,” referring to a sector of Republicans who still believe in election fraud via voting machines. Dodson said he supports establishing more drop-boxes for advance ballots, and that the widespread falsehood that voting machines can transmit out information to potential hackers is indeed false.

Highland said he believes in voting reform in the state, and that the only truly “secure” method of voting is by paper ballot.

Hawk said he felt the most recent elections were secure, and that lawmakers should be making elections easier for Kansans to participate in.

Carlin said local county elections offices also deserve a shoutout for doing a great job in last year’s elections.

In the next legislative session, Dodson said lawmakers need to work on expanding Medicaid after several years of not doing so. Highland said he will continue his work on the state water committee and wants to revisit efforts to conserve water in the Ogallala Aquifer in western Kansas. Hawk told the audience he wants to improve broadband connectivity and internet access for rural Kansans, as well as establish the statewide suicide hotline and make it available 24/7. Carlin said she wrote a bill that would give people who are part of the KPERS state retirement system a 13th paycheck for the year out of the state’s general fund.

Both the Kansas House and Senate are adjourned until April 25.