ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Woman arrested for car theft drives another stolen car to court

By Mark Menard
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBKyb_0ezHVHkb00

If 41-year-old Brandy Jones was looking to beat the rap when she appeared in court on a charge of stealing a car, she should have perhaps rethought her mode of transportation.

Police in Dublin, Calif., say Jones arrived for her day in court in a different stolen car.

“DPS units located the 41 yo suspect at ECHOJ (East County Hall of Justice) in possession of a stolen vehicle,” read a tweet by Dublin Police. After her time in front of the judge, Jones was immediately re-arrested and returned to Santa Rita Jail, according to KRON.

The DPS also offered a valuable tip in the tweet: “When making a court appearance after being arrested for stealing a car, DON'T show up in another stolen car.”

Comments / 3

Related
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS New York

Newark police open fire on suspect accused of driving stolen car at officers

NEWARK, N.J. -- A police-involved shooting is under investigation Tuesday in Newark. As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, it all started with a report of a stolen vehicle. Police responded to a home where the vehicle was parked, and when they approached, they say someone behind the wheel tried to drive into them, leading one officer to fire at the car. One man inside the vehicle was shot."Just heard a couple shots, that's all," one resident told Duddridge. "I want to say like 10."Residents on Lyons Avenue woke up to the sound of gunshots early Tuesday morning. At 6:30 a.m., police were called...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Denver

Thornton Police Catch Man Suspected Of Robbing One Woman, Hitting Another With Stolen Car

By Anna Maria Basquez THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – After a short chase, police caught a man suspected of robbing one woman and hitting another with a stolen car. It started at a Walmart in Thornton during rush hour on Wednesday. Police say a man, who had a dog on a leash, took an item from a woman leaving Walmart at 9901 Grant Street in Thornton. Another woman tried to chase him to get the item back. The suspect, who was in a vehicle stolen out of Lakewood, knocked over the woman who tried to apprehend him. “She got knocked down by the vehicle...
THORNTON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dublin, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Arrest made in catalytic converter theft

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The Benicia Police Department arrested a man who had numerous burglary tools associated with catalytic converter thefts on Sunday night, it announced in a post on its Facebook page. Officers encountered the suspect on a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation around 10:40 p.m. on Southampton Road by the freeway […]
BENICIA, CA
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Stolen Car#Dps#Echoj#Dublin Police#Kron
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

3 Men Arrested After Retired Calif. Cop Killed Protecting News Crew Reporting on Smash-and-Grab Crimes

Three California men are accused of murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police officer who was working as a security guard for a TV news crew. Laron Marques Gilbert, Hershel Hale, and Shadihia Mitchell were each charged with murder, attempted second-degree robbery, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with the November death of Kevin Nishita.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

3 people arrested, found with about 80 pounds of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy