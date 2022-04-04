Woman arrested for car theft drives another stolen car to court

If 41-year-old Brandy Jones was looking to beat the rap when she appeared in court on a charge of stealing a car, she should have perhaps rethought her mode of transportation.

Police in Dublin, Calif., say Jones arrived for her day in court in a different stolen car.

“DPS units located the 41 yo suspect at ECHOJ (East County Hall of Justice) in possession of a stolen vehicle,” read a tweet by Dublin Police. After her time in front of the judge, Jones was immediately re-arrested and returned to Santa Rita Jail, according to KRON.

The DPS also offered a valuable tip in the tweet: “When making a court appearance after being arrested for stealing a car, DON'T show up in another stolen car.”