Camarillo sets town hall on proposed sewer, water rate hikes

Camarillo is looking to raise rates for water and sewer services as a way to maintain its infrastructure and pay for dozens of projects in coming years.

The city is holding a town hall meeting Wednesday to inform its approximately 45,000 customers of its proposed rate hikes following early results of an ongoing rate study by Raftelis Financial Consultants, Inc.

The meeting will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Camarillo Public Library’s community room at 4101 Las Posas Road.

No action will be taken at Wednesday’s meeting, but the City Council is expected to vote whether to authorize the rate increase at its May 11 meeting. If a majority of the council supports the rate hike, the new rates will go into effect July 1, said Michelle Glueckert D’Anna, the city’s spokesperson, on Monday.

The additional revenue — 2% for water and 4% for wastewater — will go toward infrastructure maintenance and fund 31 projects over the next five years, she said.

Water rates were last adjusted in 2019, and sewer rates were raised in 2021, according to city documents.

The average residential customer currently pays $106.69 for both water and sewer a month. Under the proposed changes, the average customer will see a $4.57 increase on their bill a month, about a 4.3% hike, according to city documents.

Commercial, industrial and government customers can expect to see about a 3.5% increase on their monthly water and sewer bill, according to city data.

Customers can visit the city’s website to calculate how much they would pay under the proposed rate changes.

The city will post questions and answers from the meeting on their website. There will also be a section for customers to submit questions to city staff, D’Anna said.

