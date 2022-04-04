ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: Homegrown extremists, white supremacists post highest threat to NJ

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
Homegrown violent extremists and white racially motivated extremists pose the highest threat to New Jersey, according to the latest report from the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

The NJOHSP released its 14th annual threat assessment report on Monday. The report features a detailed analysis of New Jersey’s “threat landscape.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic and instances of civil unrest over the past few years exacerbated a threat landscape that continues to grow more diverse and innovative,” New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Director Laurie R. Doran said in a statement.

In addition to homegrown violent extremists and white racially motivated extremists posting the highest threat, Doran says that “domestic extremists remain a moderate threat, while foreign terrorist organizations rank as a low threat.”

“My office’s unwavering commitment to protecting communities throughout New Jersey is driven by intelligence development and information sharing capabilities,” Doran said.

The full threat assessment report can be found on the state Office of Homeland Security website.

LiveLife
23h ago

The biggest threat are the elite bureaucrats who spend their days thinking of more ways to deflect from the deterioration they are causing i.e.soaring crime, crumbling infrastructure, high cost of living, highest taxes in the nation, illegal sanctuaries and the list goes on

lifeisanenigma....?
21h ago

oh look another article to continue the division in race. in reality all of us civilians no matter what color our skin is need to get together to fight the common enemy and the common enemy is the government. they're constantly trying to divide us it is their agenda.

HappyGirl71
1d ago

Yeah, I see those guys all over and hear about them shooting people all the time.

