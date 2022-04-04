Officials: Homegrown extremists, white supremacists post highest threat to NJ

Homegrown violent extremists and white racially motivated extremists pose the highest threat to New Jersey, according to the latest report from the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

The NJOHSP released its 14th annual threat assessment report on Monday. The report features a detailed analysis of New Jersey’s “threat landscape.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic and instances of civil unrest over the past few years exacerbated a threat landscape that continues to grow more diverse and innovative,” New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Director Laurie R. Doran said in a statement.

In addition to homegrown violent extremists and white racially motivated extremists posting the highest threat, Doran says that “domestic extremists remain a moderate threat, while foreign terrorist organizations rank as a low threat.”

“My office’s unwavering commitment to protecting communities throughout New Jersey is driven by intelligence development and information sharing capabilities,” Doran said.

The full threat assessment report can be found on the state Office of Homeland Security website.