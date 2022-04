Whether you’re trying to rent or buy, it seems like inventory is flying off the shelves. The housing market is booming (interest rates are low; city dwellers continue to flee to the suburbs), so there is technically no bad time to sell. That said, there’s still a best time to list your property if you want to let go of it. According to Realtor.com’s chief economist, Danielle Hale, early spring is the ideal season. She told us, “If [homeowners] want to raise their odds of a quick sale at a good price thanks to plenty of eager buyers and not as many sellers, putting their home up for offer in mid-April enables them to capitalize on the sweet spot.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO