ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Democrats deny police-aid plan answers anti-crime criticism

By JOHN O'CONNOR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0Q12_0ezHUM3b00
1 of 2

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats in the General Assembly, under pressure from a law enforcement community that feels unappreciated in a time of rising crime, introduced a package of legislation Monday to bolster support, from pinning badges on top candidates to allowing retirees to keep their service revolvers.

The plan would provide unspecified funding for local police departments to recruit and train candidates; to buy body cameras and storage capacity for video; to create off-hours daycare for single parents to advance careers despite the job’s unusual hours; and to expand mental health resources for first responders to deal with the trauma that can lead to an early exit from the field.

“We are all experiencing across the nation an uptick in violence,” said the mental health program’s sponsor, Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, a Chicago Democrat, adding that survivors and first responders “are carrying the biggest burden of this crisis.”

With four days left in the spring session, this is the second crime-reduction package to come from Democrats in four days. The first focused on support services for victims. Monday’s measures aim to support police communities that complained they were demonized 15 months ago when the Black Caucus-led policing overhaul was signed into law. Known as the -T Act, the overhaul came amid a spate of police-involved shootings in Chicago and nationwide.

SAFE-T set standards for police use of force, set a schedule to require all police to wear body cameras, eliminated cash bail for criminal suspects and more.

Presenters at the Democrats’ state Capitol news conference Monday were overwhelmingly white. Rockford Democratic Rep. Dave Vella said members of the Black Caucus were meeting on other issues but had worked on and endorsed the package. He rebuffed a question about whether the the plan is an “antidote” to ease the discomfort police feel about SAFE-T.

“This isn’t an antidote to anything,” Vella said. “This is us trying to make the streets safer and get more police on the street. That’s it.”

Some Republicans have gone so far as to blame rising crime on the SAFE-T Act, despite virtually none of it having taken effect. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, a Western Springs Republican, continued the campaign Monday.

“Democrats in Illinois have repeatedly attacked our police and justice system,” Durkin said in a statement. “Today, they are trying to rewrite history. Until they wake up and repeal their pro-criminal SAFE-T Act, there will be no safe communities in Illinois.”

Comments / 3

Pat McCarthy
1d ago

It sounds like some Democrats don't want to get weighed down with Pritzker's anti police stance, come election time.

Reply
5
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

838K+

Followers

412K+

Posts

380M+

Views

Related
Hartford Courant

Lamont plan to address gun violence, juvenile crime, commended by police, advocates

Gov. Ned Lamont, state officials and city leaders championed on Wednesday a proposed bill, currently under consideration by the Judiciary Committee, that would address gun violence in Connecticut by supporting community intervention programs and expanding the authority of law enforcement. “It’s about crime but it’s also about the incredible disconnect of the last couple years,” Lamont said in ...
WATERBURY, CT
Western Iowa Today

Democrats Criticize Republicans Lack Of Increase In University Funding

(Des Moines, IA) — Democratic lawmakers are criticizing House Republicans for proposing no budget increase for Iowa’s public universities for the third year in a row. House Republicans did say they want to give an additional 12 million dollars to the state universities for a new scholarship program. The regents asked for an additional 22-million dollars this year. Democratic Representative Sue Cahill of Marshalltown says the state schools are facing the same issues inflation issues as everyone else. She says they need more funding to have the highest quality programs for students. Republican Representative David Kerr of Morning Sun says he felt fixing the workforce shortage was a bigger priority than giving the universities more funding for their current programs.
DES MOINES, IA
Chronicle

Braun Accuses Democrats of Failing to Act on Rising Crime

State Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, released a statement Thursday stating that public outrage over rising crime should be directed toward Democrats in the state Legislature. In his statement, Braun said Democrats had failed to fix police reform laws passed last year, accusing Democrats of doing “almost nothing this year to fix the anti-policing laws they passed in 2021.” Braun also claimed that the people perpetrating crimes in Washington are knowingly taking advantage of the relaxed policing laws, declaring, “Those laws are making life easier for criminals in our state — and the criminals know it.”
CENTRALIA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Western Springs, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Durkin
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Crime#Police#Ap#The General Assembly#The Black Caucus
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOLR10 News

Several states file lawsuit against Biden Administration over watching parents with kids in public schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is participating in a 14-state effort to make President Biden turn over records related to the Biden Administration’s efforts to stop parents speaking out against indoctrination in public schools. “Parents of public school children have a right to be involved in the education process and must not be silenced,” said […]
MISSOURI STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy