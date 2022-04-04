ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Sleeping pair killed when truck crashes into car on Maui

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

KIHEI, Hawaii (AP) — Two people sleeping in a car parked on the shoulder of a Maui roadway died when a pickup truck crashed into them, police said.

A man driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck southeast on North Kihei Road early Sunday drifted onto the shoulder of the road and collided into the back of a parked Nissan Sentra, Maui police said.

The 47-year-old woman and 52-year-old man in the Nissan were asleep when the crash occurred and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was taken an emergency room for treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

This was Maui County’s seventh and eighth traffic fatality of 2022. There was one for the same timeframe last year.

