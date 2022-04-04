ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, MO

Hickory County grandma thanks granddaughter for “saving her life”

By Elizabeth VanMetre
KYTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleURBANA, Mo. (KY3) - An Urbana grandmother is feeling thankful that her seven-year-old granddaughter called 911 after a weekend medical emergency. Annette Ivy says that on Saturday she started to feel weak and passed out. She called out to her granddaughter Alleah Bethal for help. That’s when...

www.ky3.com

#Grandma#Police#Spd
PUBLIC SAFETY

