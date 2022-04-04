ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Police searching for man who escaped custody in Athens

By Maggie Matteson
 1 day ago

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Athens Police Department is looking for a man who escaped custody during a routine traffic stop on Sunday afternoon.

Jose Alfredo Oscar Cruz, a 39-year-old Hispanic man, was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt and blue jeans. Authorities said he was handcuffed, but was able to move his hands in front of him, keeping them hidden under his shirt.

Cruz was stopped and found to be in possession of controlled substances. He was last spotted behind the old Athens Country Club property on U.S. 31 South.

On Monday afternoon, Captain Brett Constable said that they have received information that Cruz is trying to head south towards Birmingham and is most likely out of North Alabama.

Anyone with information on his location should call Athens Police at (256) 233-8700.

