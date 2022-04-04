Meletlidis Joins Reltio as Manager for Global Microsoft Alliance

In March this year, Nokia announced that Equideum Health (Equideum), a US-based healthcare software solutions provider, has selected Nokia Data Marketplace to power its blockchain-based Equideum Exchange. The exchange enables individuals and enterprises to share and monetize health data, while preserving the rights and ownership of such data. In an interview, Heather Leigh Flannery, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Equideum Health and Friedrich Trawoeger, SVP - Cloud and Cognitive Services at Nokia, spoke to The Fast Mode about the partnership and what it signifies for the health industry. The discussion revolves around the economics of health data, the impact of COVID-19 and how emerging technologies and IT models including blockchain, AI/ML and SaaS are driving global health equity and outcomes.

