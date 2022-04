Chris Lingua is expanding his beloved natural wine shop. He plans to move Sauvage Bottle Shop from The Churchill in downtown Phoenix to the historic Helen Anderson House on McDowell Road and Third Avenue in the Roosevelt neighborhood in late summer 2022. The new space will include a natural wine retail store and a wine bar where Lingua will host pop-ups in collaboration with local chefs. “I’ve been really grateful to already have this amazing incubator for this concept and I want to take this same feeling,...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 DAYS AGO