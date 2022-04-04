ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Wizards' Vernon Carey: Still out Tuesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Carey (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
CBS Sports

After UNC's Armando Bacot's final-minute ankle injury, Kansas players show sportsmanship despite live ball

North Carolina star Armando Bacot was a huge question mark entering Monday's NCAA Tournament title game after suffering an ankle injury against Duke in Saturday's national semifinal. Though he turned in another performance for the ages, Bacot re-injured the very same ankle in the final minute of the 72-69 loss vs. Kansas when he stepped awkwardly in the paint.
KANSAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq still not showing respect to Dwight Howard

In the world according to Shaquille O’Neal, there is still only room for but one Superman. On TNT’s “Inside the NBA” this week, the retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal once again refused to show respect to longtime foe Dwight Howard. During a segment about the L.A. Lakers and their five future Hall of Famers (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Howard), O’Neal emphatically said that the Lakers only had four. It was an obvious refusal to acknowledge Howard as a future Hall of Famer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vernon Carey
Person
Josh Robbins
FanSided

Why are Frank Jackson and Kelly Olynyk playing?

With the season wrapping up, the Detroit Pistons have no need to go all-out to win games, so why are veterans like Frank Jackson, Cory Joseph, Kelly Olynyk and Rodney McGruder still playing?. The Pistons are winning games because the other team is either taking them way too lightly (76ers)...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Shaq’s stubborn Lakers callout proves beef with Dwight Howard still lingers

It’s no secret that that former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal isn’t exactly best friends with current Lakers center Dwight Howard. But even as Shaq has gotten comfortable in retirement and Dwight’s star has dwindled in recent seasons, it’s clear that the Hall of Famer still has some lingering animosity towards his younger counterpart.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Timberwolves
NBA Analysis Network

1 Star The Washington Wizards Should Be Targeting In Offseason

The Washington Wizards have gone against the grain for many NBA seasons now. As long as Bradley Beal is in town, the Wizards are going to try and attract talent. First, it was Russell Westbrook coming over in a trade that involved John Wall. Then, Westbrook was traded for a package including Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Suggests Blockbuster Anthony Davis Trade With The Golden State Warriors: Anthony Davis And Kendrick Nunn For Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, And Two 1st Round Picks

Anthony Davis has struggled mightily this season, his injuries have meant that the Los Angeles Lakers have underperformed for the second time in as many years. Davis recently hit out at his critics explaining that his injuries are not small or easy to deal with. The way things are going, there have been suggestions that AD might just be on the trading block this offseason, with Bill Simmons backing teams like the New York Knicks to make a move.
NBA
Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA MVP Award Winners From 2001 To 2010: LeBron James, Tim Duncan And Steve Nash All Won Back-To-Back Awards

The regular season is coming to a close soon, which means that the world will start looking at who was the best player during that time. The MVP Award is given to the most valuable player from the regular season. This year, we saw players like Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo stand out, while others will likely get votes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Totals 19 points in Tuesday's win

Middleton registered 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and three steals during Tuesday's 127-106 win over the Bulls. Middleton struggled from distance again but was able to convert enough attempts in the mid-range to finish second on the squad in scoring. The guard is shooting just 27.3 percent from three across his past five outings, which is well below his season average of 37.4 percent. His three-point shooting is something that needs to come around if the Bucks wish to defend their championship in the coming postseason.
NBA
numberfire.com

R.J. Hampton coming off the bench for Magic on Tuesday

Orlando Magic point guard R.J. Hampton is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hampton will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jalen Suggs back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Hampton to play 25.0 minutes against the Cavaliers. Hampton's Tuesday projection includes...
NBA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Ish Smith: Near triple-double Tuesday

Smith recorded 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 victory over Minnesota. Smith continued his fine play off the bench recently by almost tallying a triple-double in the Wizards' dominating win. His fantastic performance in the passing game led the team by a wide margin and it also completely demolished his previous season high of nine. It was also the veteran's first double-double of the season.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scottie Barnes reacts to Kyle Lowry calling him a special talent

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes expressed his gratitude for the high praise given to him by Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry after the teams met on Sunday. Lowry made his long-awaited return to Toronto to face the Raptors for the first time since joining the Heat last summer. He earned a standing ovation from those fans on hand in recognition of his spending nine years with the organization and helping it win its first championship in 2019.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy