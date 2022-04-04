Wizards' Vernon Carey: Still out Tuesday

In the world according to Shaquille O’Neal, there is still only room for but one Superman. On TNT’s “Inside the NBA” this week, the retired Basketball Hall of Famer O’Neal once again refused to show respect to longtime foe Dwight Howard. During a segment about the L.A. Lakers and their five future Hall of Famers (LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Howard), O’Neal emphatically said that the Lakers only had four. It was an obvious refusal to acknowledge Howard as a future Hall of Famer.
