NBA

Trail Blazers' Justise Winslow: Remains out

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Winslow (calf) will not play Tuesday at OKC. Winslow is still...

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Totals 19 points in Tuesday's win

Middleton registered 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and three steals during Tuesday's 127-106 win over the Bulls. Middleton struggled from distance again but was able to convert enough attempts in the mid-range to finish second on the squad in scoring. The guard is shooting just 27.3 percent from three across his past five outings, which is well below his season average of 37.4 percent. His three-point shooting is something that needs to come around if the Bucks wish to defend their championship in the coming postseason.
NBA
Complex

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Deserves ‘Blame’ for Lakers Failing to Sign DeMar DeRozan

With the Los Angeles Lakers two games out of the final play-in spot and only four games remaining, it was only a matter of time before the finger-pointing started. Magic Johnson appeared on ESPN’s Get Up Monday and claimed the Lakers dropped the ball in their pursuit of DeMar DeRozan during the offseason because of LeBron James. “The blame that he’s got to take is the fact that DeRozan ended up in Chicago and not with the Lakers,” Magic said of LeBron. “DeRozan wanted to play for the Lakers and when I got the call from his agent, [Aaron Goodwin], I called the Lakers, said, ‘Hey [DeRozan] wants to come home.’”
NBA
Justise Winslow
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

After UNC's Armando Bacot's final-minute ankle injury, Kansas players show sportsmanship despite live ball

North Carolina star Armando Bacot was a huge question mark entering Monday's NCAA Tournament title game after suffering an ankle injury against Duke in Saturday's national semifinal. Though he turned in another performance for the ages, Bacot re-injured the very same ankle in the final minute of the 72-69 loss vs. Kansas when he stepped awkwardly in the paint.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Done for night

Lindholm (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings. It's unclear what injury Lindholm suffered in this contest. The 28-year-old logged 13:52 of ice time and blocked three shots prior to being ruled out for the game in the third period. An update on his status should be available prior to Friday's game versus the Lightning.
NHL
CBS Sports

Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Back with Browns

Cleveland re-signed McLaughlin on Tuesday. McLaughlin wasn't initially tendered a contract for the 2022 season, but the Browns have now re-signed him as a free agent. He served as the team's starting kicker in 2021, when he made his first nine field-goal-attempts of the year but then went 6-for-12 down the stretch.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Signs tender from Broncos

Griffith signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Griffith appeared in 13 games for Denver last season and recorded 46 tackles (22 solo) and a fumble recovery. The undrafted linebacker out of Indiana State saw an uptick in playing time over the final four weeks of his rookie campaign, which may suggest he'll garner a bigger role to start 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Chris Westry: Lands in Carolina

The Panthers signed Westry to a one-year contract Monday. Westry wasn't tendered by the Ravens, and he will now have a chance to compete for a depth role with a new organization. He made six appearances as a reserve option for Baltimore last season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Anderson Tejeda: Released by Cardinals

Tejeda was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Tejeda is just 23 years old and was once a moderately interesting prospect, but he's struggled to a .220/.245/.385 line in 94 MLB plate appearances, striking out 40 times to go with just three walks. He hit .194/.266/.368 with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate in 79 games in the upper minors last season.
MLB

