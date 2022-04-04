ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Says Not Being on the Internet in Over 4 Years ‘Changed’ Her ‘Life Completely’

By Brenton Blanchet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may come as a surprise to her over 300 million Instagram followers, but Selena Gomez hasn’t used the app herself in over 4 years. In a new interview with Good Morning America, the superstar spoke about her decision to step away form social media, and the internet itself, for 4...

who do I trust
1d ago

good I quit Facebook and Twitter and don't understand why she's on the internet talking about it she shouldn't be here this is part of the internet.

