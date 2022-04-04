Most Penalties Won In Premier League History: Wilfried Zaha 3rd

Zaha won the 18th penalty of his Premier League career as Crystal Palace thrashed Arsenal 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wilfried Zaha won the 18th penalty of his Premier League career as Crystal Palace thrashed Arsenal 3-0 at Selhurst Park.

Zaha turned quickly and was brought down by Gunners midfielder Martin Odegaard in the 73rd minute.

The Ivory Coast international got to his feet and converted the resultant spot-kick himself.

That was for Palace's third goal of the game, after Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew had build a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Wilfried Zaha scored from the penalty spot for Crystal Palace in a 3-0 win over Arsenal IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

Zaha was a thorn in Arsenal's side all night. He won four fouls in total - more than any other player on the pitch.

That came as no surprise as Zaha is the most frequently fouled player in the Premier League this season.

Zaha has been fouled 76 times this season, while Ivan Toney is second having been on the receiving end of 60 fouls.

Most Fouled Premier League Players This Season

Data correct as of April 4.

Zaha was the second most fouled player in last season's Premier League and in the campaign before that too.

In both of those seasons Jack Grealish was the only player to be fouled more often.

The reason Zaha wins so many fouls is because his natural instinct is to commit defenders by running at them with the ball.

He has built an impressive Premier League career on his dribbling skills.

His tally of 18 penalties won in the Premier League is only bettered by two players in the competition's history.

Those players are Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (23) and Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy (21).

Most Penalties Won In Premier League History

Data correct as of April 4.