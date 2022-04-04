ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: UNC releases hype video ahead of title game with former players

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

As the UNC basketball program gets set to take on Kansas in the national championship game on Monday night, the excitement is at a high for Tar Heels’ fans.

Hubert Davis ’ team will be looking to capture the program’s first title since the 2017 season and do so as a No. 8 seed after beating Baylor, UCLA, and Duke along the way. When UNC and Kansas do take the court in a few hours, the atmosphere will be an exciting one and filled with former players from both programs.

But ahead of the game, some former UNC players wanted to wish the Tar Heels good luck with a hype video.

Check out this UNC hype video featuring the Carolina Family:

Players like Tyler Hansbrough, Kenny Smith, Shammond Williams, Marcus Ginyard and more wish the Tar Heels good luck while also teaching them the importance of family.

And no matter win or lose, family is everything.

#Unc Basketball#Carolina Basketball#Unc#Tar Heels#Baylor#Carolinafamily
thecomeback.com

Hubert Davis offers injury update on Armando Bacot

Saturday night brought us one of the most anticipated games of the 2022 NCAA Tournament in a matchup of ACC blue bloods, North Carolina vs. Duke. The game certainly lived up to all of the hype. It was a battle throughout, but ultimately the Tar Heels put an end to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

