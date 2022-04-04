ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Victim dies at hospital following house fire in Saratoga

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago
SARATOGA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead following a house fire in Saratoga.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said fire crews responded shortly after 10 a.m. Monday and discovered an “active” blaze at a single family home.

The victim was discovered inside the residence and transported to a Wisconsin Rapids hospital, where they later died.

The manner of death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

